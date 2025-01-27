Marvel Rivals modder replaces the Punisher's ammo with Jeff The Land Shark, and it's hilarious

Recently, the community welcomed a humorous and imaginative mod that Marvel Rivals fans may enjoy. A unique variation was shown by a modder who swapped out the Punisher's bullets for those of Jeff the Land Shark, an adored character known for its cute appearance.

Due to its hilarious genius, this work became viral immediately after being shared on the X handle "Marvel Rivals - Leaks & Information (@RivalsInfo)."

Marvel Rivals modder replaces the Punisher's ammo with Jeff The Land Shark

In the video, the Punisher, a character well-known for his toughness and firepower, is seen launching a volley of Jeff the Land Sharks instead of bullets. The visual of Jeff flying through the air as ammo has left fans in splits.

Many expressed delight, with some users, such as @RivalSkins, proposing the development of an official in-game event.

Fans appreciated the humor of the Punisher and Jeff the Land Shark mod (Image via X)

However, this remains an unlikely scenario because the mod isn't expected to be included in the live version of the game.

With the Season 1 update, Marvel Rivals' developers eliminated all skin and mods from the game, as of January 10, 2025. Although users have typically applied mods to personalize their gaming experiences, this update ends the game's creative customization options.

Fans had already used creative mods, including turning Iron Man into Dragon Ball Z's Vegeta. The community frequently found joy in these entertaining versions of heroes.

The decision to restrict mods might be a result of the increasing number of hero skins being produced worldwide, some of which contain obscene or inappropriate content. The makers of the game hope to preserve a regulated and welcoming gaming environment by implementing such a restriction.

The mod featuring Jeff the Land Shark bullets being fired by the Punisher is a charming example of the creativity that mods have contributed to the game over time. That said, the community modders' contributions appear to be greatly appreciated by fans who value the humor and creativity they provide, even though such content will likely no longer be included in the game.

