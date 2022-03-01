Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Young Souls, and more games are coming to Game Pass in March 2022

Game Pass is bringing more amazing games to Xbox and PC. This time it includes Square Enix’s latest Superhero espionage, the band of misfits from the pages of Marvel Comics, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Over the last few years, Microsoft Gaming’s subscription-based offering Game Pass has firmly established itself as one of the best deals in the video game industry. The service offers hundreds of top-tier titles across Xbox consoles (One and Series X|S) and PC for a monthly fee.

It kicks off March 2022 by bringing in some healthy doses of superhero espionage and some amazing indie titles.

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy is coming to Game Pass in March 2022

Like every month, Xbox brings some amazing titles to the the service across PC and consoles. The biggest addition is undoubtedly Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Based on Marvel Comics, the game follows a bunch of misfits: Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Racoon, and Groot as they travel across the galaxy getting into trouble with a healthy dose of amazing soundtrack.

Other major additions include Far: Changing Tides and Young Souls. The latter is added through Xbox’s indie games program, ID@Xbox, which also brings Kentucky Route Zero and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

With that being said, the list of games coming to the service across PC and Console is as follows:

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 1

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) – March 1

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – March 3

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 10

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox – March 10

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 10

Four titles are leaving Game Pass in March 2022, including Nier: Automata and Torchlight III

Game Pass is a subscription-based service, and like any subscription-based service, it has a rotating library of content, which means, some games eventually leave the service. Four games are leaving the service in March 2022, which includes NieR:Automata, Surge 2, and Torchlight III. The list of games leaving is as follows:

NieR:Automata (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PHOGS! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Torchlight III (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Surge 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass is available across Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

