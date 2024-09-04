Marvel Snap Twitch drops (September 2024): Rewards and how to claim them 

The Marvel Snap Twitch Drops for the Amazing Spider-Season are now available for players to claim. They can do so by watching selected streamers on the purple platform for a few hours. The new season, which began on September 3, 2024, introduces an ability, cards, locations, and more exciting content to the game.

The Twitch Drops in the Marvel Snap Amazing Spider-Season offer exciting goodies from September 3, 2024, to September 10, 2024.

In this article, we'll guide you through the Twitch Drops for Marvel Snap and show you how to redeem them.

Marvel Snap Twitch drops (September 2024)

You can get free in-game rewards by watching certain streams through Marvel Snap Twitch drops. Just link your Marvel Snap account with Twitch, and you'll start earning rewards. Check out all the rewards below:

65 Symbiote Spider-Man Boosters

350 Credits

Mystery Variant

To earn the 65 Symbiote Spider-Man Boosters, you need to watch a stream for two hours. To get 350 Credits, you must watch for four hours. For those who watch for six hours, the reward will be a Mystery Variant.

How to claim Twitch drops for Marvel Snap

Claim Marvel Snap Twitch drops for September 2024 by first linking your game account with your account on the streaming platform (Image via Second Dinner Studio)

Follow the steps below to claim Twitch drops for Marvel Snap:

Step 1. Link your Marvel Snap account with your Twitch account [here].

Step 2. Watch any Twitch streams under the Marvel Snap category [click here for a direct link].

Step 3. Ensure your game is updated to the latest patch.

Step 4. Track your rewards progress on the Twitch Drops Inventory page anytime.

Step 5. Once you've met the requirements for a Twitch Drop, claim it.

Step 6. Rewards will be sent directly to your game account via your inbox. You may need to restart the game to receive the message.

The Twitch drops are available until September 10, 2024, so make sure to claim the free items before then.

