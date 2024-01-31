Masked Fools in Honkai Star Rail: Members, background, and more details

Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail have miles to go to complete their astral adventure, and this title will introduce various organizations and factions scattered across the cosmos. While some of their members have already appeared in the game, a few more will be introduced in the Penacony region, which is scheduled to be released in patch 2.0.

With this update set to release on February 6, 2024, a few official details about the Masked Fools organization have been made public. One of their members, Sparkle, will debut in v2.0’s second phase. She will be a playable 5-star unit from the Quantum element that treads on the Harmony Path to support allies during battle.

This article will further explore the members and background of the Masked Fools in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Masked Fools members

The playable members of the Masked Fools organization (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the Masked Fools members mentioned in the 2.0 patch's official data:

Avila

Giovanni

Mr. France

Sampo

Sparkle

Zhongshan

As of writing, HoYoverse has only hinted at seven individuals being part of this organization, and a final member remains to be named. So far, players have only come across Sampo in Jarillo VI and met Giovanni during the Aetherium Wars event.

Sparkles will be introduced in the version 2.0 update as well, debuting as a playable 5-star character.

Honkai Star Rail Masked Fools background

Expand Tweet

According to the official infographic, the Masked Fools in Honkai Star Rail are an intergalactic organization devoted to Aha, the Aeon of Elation. They share a radical philosophy that advocates the notion that the universe's ultimate truth is a joke. They believe that the profound meaning of everything lies in simple laughter.

Hence, they are always prepared to do anything within their capabilities in pursuit of that. Even if they have to wreak havoc across the cosmos, they will do it to bring about change. They feel accomplished by stirring the stagnant pool of life and are surprisingly welcoming to anyone who could put them at a disadvantage.

In fact, Sparkle will follow the same ideology, as she pays no heed to any warning whatsoever in her pursuit of the Elation Path. It goes without saying that she will be representing the Masked Fools at the festival in Penacony.

More details about Aha, the Elation

Aha is the Aeon of the Elation Path. Like many devotees, this entity scoffs at other godly beings for their stubborn nature. This omnipotent creature understands that only the wise and sentient individuals in the cosmos can truly claim joy.

The Aeon further claims that searching for laughter can leave one breathless and lead them to unexpected delight, which is crucial to being in a divine state.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.