Massive Dota 2 update brings The International Compendium, quality of life changes, and more

Along with Dota 2's The International 10 ticket sales announcement, Valve introduced a massive update to the game. Many new additions were made to improve the quality of life for newer players and veterans in the game.

Like any other TI, this year, Valve also introduced The International 2021 Compendium, which is free this time for the Dota 2 community, unlike other years. This allows fans to show their appreciation and love for their personal favorites while financially supporting the attending teams.

On the other hand, Valve also introduced various quality of life changes to the pre-existing HUD of Dota 2 along with a few new added details.

The International 2021 Compendium for Dota 2

This year, each Dota 2 player will get ten free player card packs, all the while standing a chance to get one free card pack every day by simply winning a single match of Dota 2.

Other than the free means, each user can purchase one pack of cards for $0.49, of which 50% of the amount will go to the team.

All supporter’s club purchases are also made half to allow players to dedicate more to the cause. Valve also made sure to add more incentives as they added Supporters Clubs rewards for exemplary fandom.

The rewards are:

Bronze: 1 basic pack, 1 team pack

Silver: 6 basic packs, 2 team packs (for a total of 7 basic and 3 team packs)

Gold: 7 basic packs, 3 team packs (for a total of 14 basic and 6 team packs)

Along with the team player card packs, the talents for various languages have also been announced in this compendium.

Dota 2 spectators HUD changes

Many new features were added for the spectators’ perspective in Dota 2:

The top bar now shows smoked heroes and if heroes have Aegis or Cheese.

BKB duration, Aegis timer, and shared Tango timer now show in the inventory. This has been added for both spectators and players.

Roshan timer now shows a countdown.

Players can now ping Aegis to broadcast time remaining to allies.

Added a Power Rune spawn top/bottom indicator.

The buyback status indicator now shows in the stats dropdown.

Items panel now includes neutral items and which players have Aghanim’s Scepter / Aghanim’s Shard.

Added a combat log entry for when players deny runes.

Item quantities for sentries/observer wards/smokes now show for spectators when they open a team’s shop.

Other changes

Besides the spectator HUD changes, Valve also introduced a few new changes for the playback camera and live spectators graph:

Graph

The combo graph shows win probability, gold, and XP all at once, as well as deltas, without needing to select separate graphs.

Added momentum indicator, pointing out which team’s performance is increasing more within the last 2 minutes.

Camera

Override Cam allows you to move the camera in non-free camera modes when you want to inspect other areas of the map, returning you to your selected camera mode after a short delay.

Directed Cam lets you click on heroes to temporarily select them as the subject of your focus.

Fixed directed camera jumping to origins at times.

Playback

Improved ‘Next Highlight’ feature lets you easily skip to the action (fixed old version).

Added the ability to skip to the match instead of waiting for draft phase to end.

