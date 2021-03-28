Massive Sona buffs might be on the way as League of Legends devs plan to improve her hyperscaling options

League of Legends Season 11 is not exactly turning out to be enchanter support friendly, especially after the complete item system overhaul with patch 10.23.

Enchanter supports like Soraka, Sona, and Lulu are not as popular as they used to be in previous seasons. This is because of a greater emphasis on item passives like Grievous Wounds and the tremendous amount of self-healing that was introduced with the new Mythic Items.

It now seems that the League of Legends devs have plans to help the more underwhelming enchanter support in the game.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu outlined a few experimental changes that the team is planning for Sona in the upcoming updates.

Sidhu explained that Riot is hoping to buff Sona enough to “cement her hyperscaling fantasy in a way that doesn’t solely rely on needing lane farm.”

In the tweet, he wrote,

"Summoner's Rift Team's Medium-Scope Champion pod - the crew that most recently looked at Samira, Akali, and Xin Zhao - is taking a look at Sona over the next few patches. Preseason's itemization changes have not been great to Sona. At the same time, she is supposed to feel rewarded to play with allies, but her current mana restores mechanics are more framed as punishments for not doing that."

However, Sidhu did explain that the change preview that is being introduced to Sona at the moment is still being tested and may not be completely shipped to the upcoming League of Legends patch update.

Possible Sona buffs coming to an upcoming League of Legends patch

-Mana Refund mechanics removed on Q/W/E and mana costs lowered.

In the tweet, Sidhu highlighted the following preview changes that they are currently testing Sona with:

Mana Refund mechanics removed on Q/W/E, and mana costs lowered.

Removed Ultimate Passive (Basic Ability Cooldown Reduction)

Additional Character Passive: Resonance - When Sona’s basic abilities help allies or hurt enemies, she stacks permanent Ability Haste for her those abilities, up to a cap. When capped, she will also gain bonus AP.

These Sona changes, if they do make their way to the next League of Legends patch update, will definitely be granting her a lot of quality of life updates.

Not only will she be much more potent as a support, but she'll dish out a lot of early game poke and damage during the laning phase as well.

Sona will be provided with a significant amount of upgrades to her kit but have a much better scaling as well.