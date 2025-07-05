Mavuika vs Emilie in Genshin Impact 5.7: Who should you pull for?

During the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream, the developers officially announced the character banners for this version. The brand-new 5-star Cryo unit, Skirk, will have a banner in the first half of 5.7, alongside the rerun banner of Shenhe. For the second half, Mavuika and Emilie will have their first rerun since their release in Genshin Impact.

Mavuika is a 5-star Pyro unit released in version 5.3, and Emilie is a 5-star Dendro character released in the 4.8 update. With their rerun banners coming soon to Genshin Impact, players might wonder who to pull for during the second half of the 5.7 update.

The short answer is that it would be better to pull for Mavuika, as she is one of the strongest units in the game. This article will outline the kit details of Mavuika and Emilie in Genshin Impact.

Should you pull for Mavuika or Emilie in Genshin Impact 5.7 second half?

Mavuika

Mavuika in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is one of the strongest DPS characters in the game, and dealing high damage numbers. With the proper setup and support units, you can one-shot overworld bosses. Mavuika can also easily defeat most Local Legends in Natlan and Fontaine, as she is one of the highest damage dealers in the game.

Mavuika also has different play styles and is a versatile unit. You can play her as an on- or off-field DPS, as she has good off-field damage and Pyro application with her Elemental Skill. You can use her in Kinich, Mualani, Chasca, and Varesa teams for her Pyro application, damage, and other buffs.

After using Mavuika's Elemental Burst, she can increase the damage of the active party members based on her fighting spirit. You can get a maximum of 40% damage bonus this way, and it lasts 20 seconds. Although this buff decays over time, it's good for active party members. Thus, depending on your teams, you can use Mavuika as an on-field or off-field DPS.

Emilie

Emilie in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Emilie is primarily used as a Dendro off-field DPS in Burning team comps. She is a niche unit and can only deal high damage if other party members trigger the Burning reaction. However, she is the best support option for most Kinich teams.

Kinich is a Dendro main DPS unit released in version 5.0. Most of his teams revolve around the Burning or Burgeon reactions since he can gain Nightsoul points if the opponents are affected by the above Elemental reactions. Thus, Emilie's off-field damage is crucial to trigger these effects.

You can also equip the Deepwood Memories artifact set on her to reduce the Dendro resistance of enemies. This would benefit both Kinich and her, as they can effectively deal more damage to bosses and elite enemies.

Conclusion

Since Mavuika is one of the strongest and most versatile DPS units in the game, it would be advisable for those who don't have her to pull on her character banner. The only requirement for her is that you need Natlan support units like Iansan or Xilonen to deal high damage to enemies.

Those who already have Mavuika and Kinich can obtain Emilie, as she's the best support for most Kinich teams.

Since Emilie is a niche unit and has limited team comps, it would be better to pull for the Pyro Archon, Mavuika. The latter is a versatile unit with multiple playstyles and builds that can be used in a wide variety of teams.

