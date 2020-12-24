It has been a few months since PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other Chinese applications, got banned in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Since then, there have been quite a few updates and developments about the return of the new version of the game - PUBG Mobile India. However, none of them have made it possible for the title to actually be released on the Play Store & App Store.

With PUBG Mobile Global version being banned, the Korean version of the game is still playable in the country. Maxtern, who is a renowned PUBG Mobile content creator, recently discussed how he believes that the game is legal or illegal to play in India.

Share you opinion about PUBG MOBILE KR — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) December 24, 2020

Maxtern: Is PUBG Mobile Korean Version Legal or Illegal in India?

PUBG Mobile Korean version has been in a lot of headlines lately, so I felt it was really important for me to say something about it.

I would like to start with the ban of the game. PUBG Mobile was not banned, firstly, when other Chinese applications did, but at the end of the 2nd or 3rd wave. PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite also came into the government's radar.

But the Korean version of the game is not banned as of now.The decision maker is the government. We can only list out our points, but the end decision lies with the respective authorities. The government might be aware of this as the Korean version is being hyped these days. If the game was illegal, they would have already taken a decison on this.

I learnt a bit about Section 69A, due to which the game was banned. There is a rule between the government and the company. According to the rule, the government can impose a ban on a particular company.

If the government imposes such restrictions, it is the duty of the company to manange its data in such a way that it does not get shared to someone else but, instead, remains with them. This law is not for individuals as far as I am aware. Until and unless the government bans the Korean version, none of us have the perfect answer to this question.

Advertisement

In the end, it is my personal opinion that PUBG Korean is not illegal until we receive an official update from the government. As of now, I would request everyone to not believe any false sources but instead wait for an official announcement by the government and/or PUBG Mobile. Let things go with flow & hope for the game to be back soon.

Disclaimer: This particular views in the article is from an influencer from the PUBG Mobile India community, we shall not be held responsible in any case what so ever.

Also Read: "People are now losing trust in PUBG Mobile India": Ocean and Maxtern unhappy with delay in game's release date