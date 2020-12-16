"People are now losing trust in PUBG Mobile India": Ocean and Maxtern unhappy with delay in game's release date

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India for more than three months. Since then, there have been various assumptions that have raised expectations of the gamers and fans, but no specific release date for the PUBG Mobile Indian version has been revealed.

Ocean Sharma, a professional PUBG Mobile caster, recently expressed his sorrow at the state of affairs. He was replied to retweeted by Maxtern, a famous PUBG Mobile content creator, who let the Twitteratti know about his sad feelings about the game's continued delay.

SAD! feeling about PUBG MOBILE India 😂😭 https://t.co/HdyqiGgoeR — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) December 16, 2020

Ocean and Maxtern share feelings about PUBG Mobile return to India

Both influencers also shared a statement exclusively to Sportskeeda:

Ocean Sharma (Professional PUBG Mobile caster)

Lets we talk about FAU-G and PUBG. Both have similar (or will have) characteristics of violence; 3 to 4 months back, it was said that India should be a gaming superpower. Banning games is not just a way to ban the game for its purposes; it also shows that we are growing backward when it comes to the entertainment industry, specifically when the internet generation is at its peak.

Maxtern (PUBG Mobile content creator)

I recently discovered that someone filed an RTI about PUBG's return, and the reply from MEITY was negative. The scenario is very complex; neither PUBG officials nor the government is helping the gamers with any announcement.

If PUBG Mobile officials announce the status, it will still be a relief for those waiting, but due to no update, people are losing trust in the game and are doubting its return.

The chances seem to be very low as MEITY has not granted permission until now, and violence is considered a significant reason. If violence is there in the game, then games like FAU-G and COD also have similar traits.

The game was previously banned due to its link with China, which is not the case with the Indian version. I would personally doubt the decision regarding the game being still banned, though everyone might have their own opinion on this.

These assumptions by the above influencers are mere speculations and not anything concrete. No official announcement has been made regarding the game's return, but it seems that PUBG Corporation has something brewing, the reveal for which could happen soon.

