MDs Games Station Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The vast audience that Free Fire possesses has enabled several players to stream and create content around the game. In the past few months, several content creators have emerged on platforms like YouTube and have amassed a huge following.

MDs Games Station is one such popular YouTuber. In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

MDs Games Station’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 663003481.

Lifetime stats

MDs Games Station has played 3,847 squad games and has come out on top in 791 of them which brings him to a win percentage of 20.56%. He has bagged 7,841 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.57.

He has also taken part in 1,364 duo games and has ended up winning 177 of them, having a win rate of 12.97%. The YouTuber has eliminated 2,617 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.20.

While he has also played close to 1,000 solo games and has 46 first-place finishes against his name. The YouTuber has massed 1,587 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

MDs Games Station has also played 274 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 53, bringing his win rate to 19.34%. He also has close to 500 frags and a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Apart from this, he has also played 5 duos and 3 solo games. The content creator has 9 and 1 kills in each mode respectively.

Clash Squad Career stats

MDs Gaming Station has 741 matches in this mode and has secured 437 of them, for a win rate of 58.97%. He has 2,813 kills to his name with a KDA of 1.47.

His YouTube channel

MDs Games Station started his journey on YouTube, back in November 2017, posting content around several games. He switched to Free Fire after its release. He has uploaded over 548 videos on his channel and has garnered more than 873k subscribers. He also has a combined total of more than 66 million views on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord: Click here