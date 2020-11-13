TSG Jash vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past year, Free Fire has witnessed a tremendous rise in popularity, which has resulted in a massive active player base and a large audience for the content centered around the game. Raistar and TSG Jash are among the most prominent Free Fire YouTube channels in India.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the players in Garena Free Fire.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has appeared in 6,863 squad games and has ended up winning 1,631 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.76%. With 16,361 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

He has also played 2,453 duo matches and has secured 251 wins with a win rate of 10.23%. In the process, he has notched 4,820 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.19.

While in the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 1,328 games and has 109 wins to his name, translating to a win percentage of 8.20%. He has bagged 3,081 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TSG Jash has played 53 squad games and has come out on top in 9, having a win rate of 16.98%. He has killed 112 foes in the mode with a K/D ratio of 2.55.

He has also appeared in 8 solo and 3 duo games. Jash has a single win in the solo matches, while he is yet to register a victory in a duo game. He has 12 and 9 kills in the solo and duo games, respectively.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has participated in 14,452 squad matches and has won 2,576 of them. That gives him a win rate of 17.82%. He has amassed over 49,000 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.13.

In the 4,448 duo matches he has played, Raistar has won 705 games for a win percentage of 15.84%. He has racked up 14,298 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has also featured in 3,492 solo games, registering 401 victories and maintaining a win rate of 11.48%. With 10,684 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 123 squad matches in the ranked season 18 and has come out on top in 19 of them, having a win rate of 15.47%. He has close to 300 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The YouTuber has also played 1 solo and duo game but has no kills in these matches and is yet to win a game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the players have impressive in-game stats. Raistar has a higher win rate and K/D ratio in the lifetime solo and duo matches. TSG Jash has a better win percentage in the squad games, while Raistar takes the lead in terms of K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats since Raistar hasn’t played sufficient games.

In the ranked squad mode, Raistar has a higher K/D ratio, while Jash has lead in terms of win rate.

