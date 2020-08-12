Meet Asian Andy, a Twitch streamer who has made over $6000 while sleeping

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms globally, hosting a plethora of personalities who often come up with unique content from time to time.

In today's digital age, the influence of streaming has grown so much that there exists a streamer who has earned more than $6000, to do what most of us would sell a limb for, sleep for a living!

The streamer above goes by the name of Asian Andy, who has around 12.5k followers on Twitch and 919k subscribers on YouTube, where he posts a range of 'appealing' content.

His 'success' story is probably one of the most intriguing, considering the 'wholesome' nature of his streams.

Asian Andy: From Twitch streamer to Youtube star

Asian Andy is a live streamer and popular vlogger who hails from Los Angeles, California, and is one of the most interesting influencers on the internet. After streaming initially on Twitch, he now does so on YouTube.

In addition to his sleeping streams, he also posts content like pulling off pranks, getting kicked out of public places, and celebrating his birthday wildly with the money earned from streaming. Talk about being wholesome!

A glimpse at Asian Andy's video titles on YouTube

His streams also often consist of him documenting his everyday life, earning the tag of an IRL streamer. He loves to rip off his shirt and flaunt his overweight physique on stream, and he also been banned from Twitch several times due to inappropriate content.

Asian Andy's YouTube statistics

Asian Andy is also known to adopt an alpha male's persona, replete with an overwhelming display of machismo. For instance, check out one of his comments on Logan Paul's recent tweet:

im down — Asian Andy (@AsianAndyFilms) August 11, 2020

Apart from being a fan of old-school hip-hop and weightlifting, Asian Andy is also a member of the Purple Army and is friends with fellow streamer Ice Poseidon, who was also banned from Twitch due to a swatting incident.

He is best known for his Uber Rides Text to Speech videos, which have raked in millions of views.

Reactions online

Asian Andy has been around for quite a while now, and his sleep streams have achieved legendary status in the online community. Check out some of the reactions below:

Asian Andy sleep streams >>>> — Kieran 🎗 (@Afckierannnnnnn) May 3, 2020

Hmm i dont know about that Sleep Stream are popular going back 3 to 4 years... Asian Andy for Example makes Thousands of Dollars during his streams.. Ice Poseadin did them.. Its more a way to do Jump Scares for Dono's... Ive never heard a fetish of Sleeping but who knows lol — Loyal Logic (@LoyalLogic) March 6, 2020

you ever see asian andy do a sleep stream they’re funny as hell — uzi (@ricekrispybeef) March 4, 2020

Asian Andy and ice Poseidon sleep streams are the best — ghazy (@ghazywtf) March 11, 2020

Asian Andy the greatest streamer of all time, don’t sleep 🤣 — Faiz (@faizansal) April 13, 2020

While on one side of the Twitch spectrum, we have wholesome streamers like Broxh, on the other hand, we have streamers like Asian Andy, who literally sleep their way into making money.

You can watch a video below, where Asian Andy can be found doing what he does best: sleeping: