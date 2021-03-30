Meet Elizabeth Maxwell and Ai Kukuma, the voice actors of Rosaria in Genshin Impact

miHoYo has just announced and confirmed the English and Japanese voice actresses of Rosaria from Genshin Impact, Elizabeth Maxwell (EN) and Ai Kakuma (JP). The announcement was made along with Rosaria's character demo.

Rosaria was introduced in the Genshin Impact 1.2 Dragonspine update as a dark, mysterious sister of the Church in Mondstadt. Her cold yet firm attitude quickly captured the players' interest.

Since then, she has been one of the most awaited characters to join the Traveler's journey.

Genshin Impact's Rosaria: English voice actor, Elizabeth Maxwell

Rosaria's Announcement (Image via miHoYo)

Elizabeth Maxwell is the English voice actress of Rosaria in Genshin Impact. She started voice acting in 2004 as Dominique in Living Like Fire and has been nominated for six awards, winning only one:

Best Vocal Ensemble in an Anime Television Series/OVA (2015) Breakthrough Voice Actress of the Year (2015) Best Vocal Ensemble in an Anime Television Series/OVA (winner, 2015) Best Female Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Feature Film/Special (2016) Best Female Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Television Series/OVA (2018) Voice Actress of the Year (2018)

Elizabeth Maxwell, Rosaria's English voice actor

Maxwell also has some notable work on many beloved animes and games, including:

Ymir and Freckles from Attack On Titans Urbosa and Riju from the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Winter schnee from RWBY Arisa Uoatani from Fruit Basket Sae Niijima from Persona 5 Jenny Realight from Fairy Tail Mira from Just Cause 4

Players can check her entire career on IMDB.

Genshin Impact's Rosaria: Japanese voice actor, Ai Kakuma





Today, let's get to know one of the sisters of Mondstadt's Church of Favonius — Rosaria!



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/dRkhJQtRjg#GenshinImpact #Rosaria pic.twitter.com/9VRIxVNfsp — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 30, 2021

Ai Kakuma is the Japanese voice actress of Rosaria in Genshin Impact. She started her career in 2011 as Hikari Mariya from Campione! Before this role, she featured in many anime, including:

Makamo from Demon Slayer Nina Klein from Aldnoah.Zero Isuzu Sento from Amagi Brilliant Park Hukua Berserker Bladefield from If Her Flag breaks Sana from Magi: The Kingdom of Magic Mage from Bikini Warriors Anne from Maria the Virgin Witch Hikari Karibuchi from Brave Witches Neri from Children of the Whales Sakura from Konoha Kitan Sloth Demon Lord from Seven Mortal Sins

Ai Kakuma, Rosaria's Japanese voice actor

She also voice acted in many video games, such as:

Cerys An Craite from The Witcher 3 Setsuna from I Am Setsuna Yuri Shakazaki from The King of Fighters All-Star Edelgard von Hresvelg from Fire Emblem: The Three Houses Tiramisu from Another Eden

Rosaria is confirmed to drop alongside Childe in his upcoming banner, called Farewell of Snezhnaya, as a 4-star polearm user that wields the Cryo element.