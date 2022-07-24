Meet Lala, the voice actor behind the feline protagonist in Stray

After a number of delays, Stray has finally been released worldwide, and fans cannot stop gushing about it. The feline protagonist has meowed its way into the hearts of not only the in-game humanoid robots but also its players. The adorable voice actor of the game, Lala, was revealed via Twitter earlier this week.

JANKENPOPP @jankenpopp This is Lala, she's voice actor in the game #Stray which was released two days ago on ps5. This is Lala, she's voice actor in the game #Stray which was released two days ago on ps5. https://t.co/0tbW1bqzBB

Stray has managed to capture the imagination of countless players with its cute ginger cat heralding a thought-provoking story of misery and hope amidst a beautifully rendered cyberpunk world. Social media has been replete with players sharing pictures of their pets reacting to them playing Stray.

Modders have already made a plethora of tweaks and changes that add color options, accessories, and more to the game. One mod changes the meows to 'Jason!' from Heavy Rain, something that Lala may not approve of.

Lala is the feline behind Stray's meows, purrs, and growls

One of the game's most beloved mechanic is the ability to meow whenever players want. The developers understood that players would love to perform the usual shenanigans that cats are known for, and have thus incorporated multiple feline activities in the game's achievements list.

For example, to complete the 'A Little Chatty' trophy, players will have to meow 100 times. However, many have already unlocked this achievement in the first chapter while talking to the cat family.

Now, players have finally met the delightful voice actor behind the realistic vocalization of the game's protagonist.

Kitten Academy @kitten_academy @jankenpopp I was impressed with the quality and variety of cat sounds in the game - great work. I'd love to know more about how the recordings were made. Did you have to take Lala to a sound booth? Follow her around all day with a mic? (BTW: windows93.net is brilliant.) @jankenpopp I was impressed with the quality and variety of cat sounds in the game - great work. I'd love to know more about how the recordings were made. Did you have to take Lala to a sound booth? Follow her around all day with a mic? (BTW: windows93.net is brilliant.)

@jankenpoppshared a picture of Lala on their Twitter channel, revealing the cat's role in the recently released game. With various assortments of adorable calls, meows, and purrs available in-game, one would surely hope that Lala is in the race for the best voice actor award later in the year-ending ceremonies.

The cat protagonist travels through Stray's post-apocalyptic world bereft of any human as it tries to reunite with its family. Along the way, there are various settlements to explore and unique robots to interact with. The gameworld was inspired by the historic Kowloon Walled City.

Sportskeeda awarded the game a score of 9/10, heaping praise on the ambience of the world, especially the cyberpunk aesthetic and the realistic rendition of the cats in-game. Apart from the central narrative, there are plenty of other things players can do, including collecting music sheets, colorful plants, and more.

Players have been having a gala time playing the indie title. Twitter channel @CatsWatchStray has been accumulating heart-warming videos of real-life cats watching the protagonist gracefully make its way into the world.

Players have also been regaled with the kind of mods already on offer, which provide cosmetic changes and enhance the immersion of the in-game world.

For the former, players have the option to change the color of the protagonist and how they look with hats and glasses, while for the latter, there are upgraded options for Dualshock 4 buttons and splitscreen multiplayer.

