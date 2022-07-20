Stray: Where to find all the plants for Malo

The various collectibles and side-missions in Stray will keep players distracted during their quest to reunite with their feline family. One has players collecting all the music sheets present in The Slums for the fan-favorite street musician, while another sees them finding all of B-12's memories scattered across the game.

One of the unique ones is to collect all the plants for Malo who wishes to complete their rare flower collection.

Stray's cyberpunk gameworld is a gorgeous experience that provides a rich and immersive playthrough for players to get lost in. The various sections present on the map allow explorable spaces doused in the cyberpunk aesthetic and a beautiful color palette.

Sportskeeda's review of the title heaped praise on Stray's visual fidelity, especially of The Slums and Midtown. Antvillage is another example.

Where are the purple, yellow and red flowers in Stray

This quest is located in Antvillage, which is the ninth chapter of the game and an important one for the progression of the main story. As the cat crosses the bridge towards the central tree-like settlement, B-12 has an epiphany regarding the scientist upon seeing a machine. Realizing the truth makes B-12 take a moment and refuse to talk to others or interact.

The meditating Outsider (Image via Stray)

Players will have to make their way up the settlement to get to Zbaltazar, who is meditating in front of a number of TVs. They can speak to him and then start making their way further ahead where they will find Malo, who is surrounded by plants.

Malo mentions that their flower collection is missing a number of colors that someone agile like the protagonist can get to. The required plants can be found in the following locations:

Malo missing some plants (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

The purple plant is located on the tree right where Alexander is standing. Players will need to climb onto the tree and stroll into the branches to get to it.

The purple plant (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

The yellow plant is located near Malo. Players will have to make their way to the right, take the bucket lift down, jump out onto the pipe and get the plant.

The yellow plant (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

To get the red plant, players need to go to the two robots playing a board game at the first level. They will have to make their way to the bucket lift there and go down where they will find two other robots scavenging with the plant beside them. Players can procure the red flower from there.

The red plant (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Once players have all the flowers collected, they can go and give them to Malo to earn the colorful Plant Badge for their hard work. A similar badge can be obtained by collecting all eight music sheets for Morasque back in The Slums. It further provides the Meowlody achievement. Players can check out the guide for that here.

After a number of delays, Stray has finally been released worldwide and the general consensus is that it is worth the wait. The indie title was met with raving reviews, and is available on both PC and PlayStation 4 & 5.

