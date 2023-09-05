Meet Mayuren Naidoo, the Animal Crossing New Horizons fan who traveled across continents to see all 43 in-game artworks

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a popular title developed and published by Nintendo. Although its gameplay is simplistic, it boasts a huge fanbase. Its premise is simple. Players will have an entire island to themselves, where they can create their own little settlement and participate in basic activities. There's no combat, and the game is popular for its laid-back approach to everything.

Players can also decorate their houses in Animal Crossing New Horizons. They can do so by purchasing paintings and other decorative items from Redd, a fox who has a knack for selling all things art. These paintings are usually based on popular art in the real world, and a fan recently ventured out to see all of them.

Mayuren Naidoo took 16 months to complete his journey to see all Animal Crossing New Horizons artworks

Mayuren Naidoo is an avid Animal Crossing New Horizons fan who embarked on a journey to seek out and view all 43 artworks in the game. He started his journey in 2022, and it took him a whopping 16 months to complete it.

During this 16-month period, Naidoo traveled across 10 countries, spanning three different continents. The journey took him through 29 different museums, where he got to see the real-life versions of Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night and Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, along with several other artworks that were featured in the game.

Naidoo documented his entire journey and posted a montage of it on X (formerly Twitter). When individuals enquired how he could afford the entire trip, the player detailed how he had planned his travels.

Instances such as these go on to show how popular Animal Crossing New Horizons is and the kind of effect it has on fans. Many individuals have reacted to the montage, with a lot of users congratulating Naidoo on his achievement.

Overall, this is a beautiful feat that Naidoo has accomplished, and the reactions on X prove it. It takes a lot of dedication to achieve something like this, and it also shows the amount of love the player has for the game.