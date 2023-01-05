Where to see the Aurora Borealis in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Developed and published by Nintendo, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular title with a fairly long shelf life. Being a social simulation game, it changes with the year, introducing new sights and activities for players to enjoy.

Interestingly, this even includes the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis. This beautiful sky phenomenon can be witnessed in-game. Like many other interesting elements in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, certain criteria must first be met to see it.

Here's how to see the Aurora Borealis in the sky in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Wario on Christmas @thedailyrobot Uh- aurora borealis!? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Uh- aurora borealis!? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within Animal Crossing: New Horizons? https://t.co/VdjqgJ5akh

As logic dictates, Aurora Borealis can only be seen during the winter season at night, from 6:00 pm to 4:00 am local time. In the Northern Hemisphere, players can see it from December 11 to February 24. Fans from the Southern Hemisphere will have to wait until June 11 to do so and can continue to enjoy it until August 24.

Additionally, while the weather must be bright and clear, it's still up to chance for Aurora Borealis to show up. In other words, players must check the night sky every day depending on their hemisphere criteria.

Fortunately, there's one way to make this situation easier. Talking to your town's residents during the day could see them dropping hints about potential Aurora Borealis spawns at night. It should be noted that key characters such as Tom Nook and Isabelle will not share any weather information.

Once the time is right and the sky is bright, players will want to get a better look at the sky. This can be done by tilting the camera upwards using the right stick on the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to capture some particularly aesthetic photographs using the camera from this angle.

Simply press the ZL button on the Nintendo Switch controller/Joycons and select the Camera app from the NookPhone. This should allow players to capture the moment and cherish it in the future.

What else can be done during this event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Not much really, as it's basically a cosmetic occurrence. On such nights, the anthropomorphic residents can be seen walking around the plaza, gazing at the beautiful Northern Lights above.

Players can talk to them to learn their thoughts on the event. Inviting friends over to the island to take in this view is a great option as well, as it's only visible during certain times of the year.

What is Animal Crossing: New Horizons about?

Exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an adorable life sim. Players take on the role of a newcomer, setting up home in a quaint town and performing daily activities. From paying mortgages at your own pace, chilling by campfires, and shopping to fishing, bug hunting, and swimming, there's certainly no shortage of activities.

Talk to fellow town residents, make new friends, and undertake requests for them. Players can decorate their house as they see fit and customize their own character as well. Although progressing through the game can be slow, it's certainly satisfying as it's meant to be enjoyed in short bursts over a period of time to experience everything that's offered throughout various time periods and seasons.

