5 Animal Crossing: New Horizon conspiracy theories that could be true

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is generally known as a lively, happy-go-lucky, and cheerful game. The crux of the game includes a player building a new life from scratch on a deserted island with a bunch of anthropomorphic villagers.

However, many players have wondered what the reasoning behind this could be. Why are players starting a new life on a deserted island, and why are all the villagers present there living in deserted islands to begin with?

Here are some of the most popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons conspiracy theories that might just be true.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons conspiracy theories fans have devised

1) Timmy and Tommy Nook are Tom Nook's failed science experiment

Many players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons are of the opinion that Tom Nook is a rather shady character. One of the more popular conspiracy theories in New Horizons suggests that Timmy and Tommy Nook were clones created by Tom Nook himself.

Players believe that Nook expected that they would grow from children to adults and expand the business. However, they never ended up growing up. Thus, he moved to the deserted island to keep his failed experiment a secret from the world.

2) Isabelle is a secret alcoholic

Isabelle can be spotted at her desk in Resident Services every morning, making her daily announcements. However, many players have noticed that she always has a beverage beside her.

While several fans have given Isabelle the benefit of the doubt and believe that she is probably addicted to tea, others strongly believe that the villager has an alcohol addiction.

3) The Animal Crossing protagonist is guilty of tax evasion

Many players have often questioned the idea of why and how the protagonist moved to a deserted island, away from all other people, just to live in the company of animal villagers.

Some people have come up with a theory that suggests that the player protagonist is a secret billionaire who is guilty of tax evasion.

According to this New Horizons theory, the only reason players are able to talk to these animal villagers and hear them talk back to them is due to the fact that they are lonely.

4) Tom Nook is a secret billionaire who helps players evade tax frauds

Animal Crossing players have labeled Tom Nook as a very suspicious character anyway, so this theory only strengthens their suspicions . Players believe that Tom Nook is a secret billionaire who helps players evade tax fraud by sending them away to deserted islands.

alyssa✨ @imsalsay i bet tom nook has committed tax fraud before i bet tom nook has committed tax fraud before

Furthermore, he arranges for them to be completely off the grid by providing them with all the required amenities with zero contact to the outside world. This behavior is highly suspicious, and many players seem to have caught on to the idea.

5) Pascal has a secret mermaid friend

Pascal is one of the most popular characters in New Horizons. However, players have always been baffled as to why he is so desperate to obtain scallops from them.

Many believe that Pascal has a secret mermaid friend whom he offers these scallops to and gets mermaid items in return. This theory explains why he offers players DIY recipes for mermaid furniture in exchange for these scallops.

There are several such conspiracy theories about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which bring out the darker turn to an otherwise cheerful game. However, these theories do pose some logical questions, making others think if they might actually be true.

