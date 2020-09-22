Sweet Anita is an English YouTuber and Twitch variety streamer. While most of her streams are of the ‘just chatting’ genre, she regularly plays games such as Overwatch and Apex Legends as well. However, Sweet Anita is not your run-of-the-mill streamer. She suffers from Tourette’s syndrome, which is a nervous system disorder that causes people to make repetitive movements and unwanted sounds, called ‘tics’.

Sweet Anita began streaming sometime in 2018, and right from the beginning, has been very open about her condition. She is known for her highly entertaining streaming style, and has an engaging personality to go with it too. Sweet Anita currently has around a million followers on Twitch, added to the 740k subscribers that she boasts on YouTube.

This does not however, mean that Sweet Anita hasn’t had trouble because of her condition. Back in February, she posted the following tweet in response to some fans who were found laughing at her condition. However, the streamer says that she realizes how funny some of her ‘tics’ can be, and does not mind people who laugh.

I'm drunk I don't know if this is an acceptable psa, hopefully I won't regret it. But it's ok to laugh at my condition, I'm a tiny girl screaming about a dick I clearly don't have. I laugh at myself, you can too, you can stop sending repentant DMs, we cool. K bye — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) February 3, 2020

Meet Sweet Anita, A Twitch streamer who was issued death threats on LiveStream

Back in July 2020, Sweet Anita took to the internet to report a stalker who had threatened to kill her multiple times. The stalker had assaulted her, and the streamer had escaped unscathed because of two men who helped her out. In most cases that involve famous personalities, such issues get resolved quickly. However, for one reason or another, that did not happen here.

The police came, advised me to lock my doors and call 999 if he shows up again. Neither knew what Doxing is, that it is a crime, or what livestreaming is. It would appear that no further action is being taken, I have to wait for him to harm me again before they will take action. — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 16, 2020

Firstly, the police did not follow up and take necessary action against the stalker. The streamer even alleged that one of the officials asked her to stop streaming, suggesting that her content creation was the root cause of the matter.

Sweet Anita posted a series of tweets condemning the police’s inefficient response, and explained that she cannot afford to take up another job with her condition.

He stated this publicly last stream. Last time he left messages like this he sat outside my house waiting for me to come out all day, then followed me to a shop. When I asked if he was armed he silently smirked and then chased me. Two men had to grab him so that I could escape. pic.twitter.com/AK8HZpJoTs — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 14, 2020

While the stalker has since been arrested, Sweet Anita recently posted a lengthy video shedding light on the tragic details of the entire situation. In the video, she explains what can be done to solve such a problem, and how police should respond quickly and efficiently in cases of harassment. The incident gained widespread coverage, and people all over the world were appalled by the manner in which authorities responded to her case.

Since the ‘stalker saga’ though, Sweet Anita looks to have moved on, and is back streaming on both Twitch and YouTube. Of course, the streamer must be commended for the courageous way in which she handled everything, and we are glad to see her back to where she belongs. In the video below, you can see some of Sweet Anita’s best clips.