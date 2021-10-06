Melty Blood: Type Lumina beginners guide - Top tips and tricks to climb the competitive ladder

Melty Blood: Type Lumina has been out for almost a week, and everyone has accepted the game with open arms. While the existing community enjoys learning and experiencing all the cool setups, moves, and combos in hopes of dominating tournaments, newcomers have also taken an interest in learning Melty Blood: Type Lumina.

SaltyEU @TeamSaltyEU @JacobEChr First edition of Melty Blood Type Lumina is done! 🍄Congratulations to the top 8! Paddu gets the victory, and becomes the king of week 1 👑Thanks @R3KTZU @justdaveeu and Goofy for commentating! See you guys next Tuesday for the second tournament, and thx for playing! First edition of Melty Blood Type Lumina is done! 🍄Congratulations to the top 8! Paddu gets the victory, and becomes the king of week 1 👑Thanks @R3KTZU @JacobEChr @justdaveeu and Goofy for commentating! See you guys next Tuesday for the second tournament, and thx for playing! https://t.co/ccTh65Gcgl

🎃SpookyDawg41🎃 @DirtDawg41 Initial impressions after an hour+ of futzing around in Melty Blood: Type Lumina's tutorials:~The battle system is intricate, but it's not as difficult to understand as a newcomer might think.~It definitely feels like matches in this game can reach Marvel-like speeds. Initial impressions after an hour+ of futzing around in Melty Blood: Type Lumina's tutorials:~The battle system is intricate, but it's not as difficult to understand as a newcomer might think.~It definitely feels like matches in this game can reach Marvel-like speeds.

However, fighting games can be very overwhelming for new players. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is not an easy game, even by fighting game standards. With the number of battle systems available in the game and learning tech that can take months, newcomers can feel repelled and overwhelmed. After discussing with a few community members in the Indian Fighting Game community, here are a few tips that can help a new player out in Melty Blood: Type Lumina.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Tips to help players hold their ground

Type Lumina has all the essentials required to take care of newcomers in the series so that they do not feel overwhelmed during their journey of learning the game.

1) Don’t be scared of using Auto Combos

(Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

One of the cool things added to Melty Blood: Type Lumina is that the players can press one button and do auto-combos. Called Rapid Beat, players can press the attack button, and the game will do some of the combos in the game for them.

(Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Sometimes new players might feel scared or hesitant in using auto-combos for various reasons. Don’t. Fighting games, and in this case, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, is a challenging game to learn and master. Players won’t be doing some of the most complex tech since day one and require a lot of practice. So, using auto combos until one figures out how to do neutrals and lab combos is recommended.

2) The game has a dash macro, use it

(Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

The dash macro button is one thing new fighting games are adding, which is a much welcome change. Starting with Guilty Gear: Strive, Melty Blood: Type Lumina features a dash macro in the game, allowing one to move around the stage quicker and faster.

(Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Dash Macro allows for more accessible input liberty. Players do not have to worry about pressing back twice or forward twice to dash around the map. They can either press the dash macro or press back and dash macro. What's nice is that pressing up diagonally along with the dash macro in Type Lumina allows for air dashes, giving higher mobility to the character. So use the dash macro. Dash Macro in Melty Blood: Type Lumina is A+B, so set the macro in the button input.

3) Use Heat activation to get health back

(Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

In Melty Blood: Type Lumina, players can use a system called Heat. Heat mode is a system where players can use it to boost the attacks and allows players to perform potent attacks called Arc Drive.

(Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

What heat mode also allows is to recover a portion of the health lost in a fight. In Melty Blood: Type Lumina, a character loses its health if injured. However, the health doesn’t completely disappear and stays back in the health bar a little in a darker, purple color. If heat mode is used, players can get that health back to the health bar. A well-planned heat usage will not only bring health back, but it can also benefit a players’ match, increasing their chance to win a game.

4) When shielded, use B+C to escape

(Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina adds a battle system called “Shield.” Shielding allows players to block an opponent’s incoming attacks, opening them up once shielded for punishment. Suppose a player is shielded by their opponent, ready to get punishment; how can they counter the following?

(Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

Pressing B+C allows for an escape while shielding. It means that if shielded, the player can escape the chance to get punished by their opponent. Again, make sure that the B+C macro in the button config is set so that if one wants to escape during a shielded moment, they can run. This helps a lot earlier in the game unless the opponent knows how to delay shield counter B.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar