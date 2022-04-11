Melty Blood: Type Lumina free DLC 2 - Release date, new characters, and more

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is one of the most popular titles in the relatively niche market of fighting games. The experience it offers to its players is set to get even bigger when it releases the second DLC of the game.

The DLC will be introducing new characters, storylines, and more, and all the content will be available for free to all existing players. With the upcoming release, the experience is all set to become much more engaging with the addition of fresh content.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is the fifth main installment of the series and carries on the tradition of the 2D fighting style. The upcoming DLC will be the second major one in the game, which has been in existence since September 2021. While the ultimate impact of the forthcoming DLC will be realized upon release, it appears pretty promising at first glance.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina's free DLC 2 contains new characters, stories, and more

The two most extensive additions to the upcoming DLC are the two characters - Mario Gallo Bestino and Powered Ciel. Along with them arrives story content and extra items to make the DLC power-packed. To make matters even better, all the content is available for free.

The free DLC 2 releases on April 14 at 15.00 in JST and 6.00 in UTC. Players are requested to tally their regional timings according to the above two times to not miss out on the release time.

Two new characters

Powered Ciel returns to Melty Blood: Type Lumina and players can use her magic damage to do massive damage. She uses the Millennium-class holy relic "Seventh Holy Scripture."

Powered Ciel's moves and style are different from ordinary Ciel's, and her kit is geared towards an aggressive playstyle. Players will also be able to switch between her other weapons to play as they like.

The puppeteer Mario Gallo Bestino also enters as part of the free DLC 2 for Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Mario pulls the strings to control the sisters, which he uses to outlay significant damage. His greatest strength lies in his speed and agility, which can treat players well if they know what they're doing.

Mario is an excellent character for medium and long-distance battles. Mastering him could take some time as players will have to understand which attack is suitable in which situation. However, the task gets easier after some time, and Mario will feel no more complicated than the other characters in the game.

New stories

DLC 2 will also add two new stages: "Battle at the Threshold" and "Actions in the Lower World."

New color palettes and variations

The upcoming DLC 2 will also introduce five different color palettes to Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Players can use up to five different colors to customize their characters in the game. Players can also download round announcements that can be used in various game stages.

