Melty Blood: Type Lumina reveals future update plans; 4 more playable characters on the roadmap

Melty Blood: Type Lumina has got a fairly warm reception from the fanbase. With Rollback Netcode, new gameplay mechanics, and tons of other features, the community has accepted the new French Bread fighting game with open arms.

With that being said, DELiGHTWORKS recently announced an updated schedule for the game. It aims to balance the gameplay and also add new characters and battle stages.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina to add additional downloadable content

The update for Melty Blood: Type Lumina is scheduled to start this winter. The developers plan on adding new playable characters, character stories, battle stages, and downloadable content.

The updates are planned to start from winter of this year (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

The planned release date for the additional character and battle stage will start from winter 2021 to spring 2022. The upcoming update intends to add the following in the game:

Playable Character 1 + Character's Story + Battle Stage

Playable Character 2 + Character's Story + Battle Stage

Playable Character 3 + Character's Story + Battle Stage

Playable Character 4 + Character's Story + Battle Stage

However, no pricing for DLC or exact dates for its release for Melty Blood: Type Lumina has been decided, and DELiGHTWORKS plans on revealing more in the near future.

A 1.3 patch-note for the game has officially gone live and covers tons of changes to the game and character-specific gameplay. Readers can click here to read it.

Who to expect in the upcoming DLC?

Even though DELiGHTWORKS has not revealed the characters appearing as DLC for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, a few characters did not make the original roster cut for the game.

Series favorite Neco-Arc was one of the requested characters by the fanbase to be added to the game at launch, but she was omitted for some reason. It may finally be time for the blonde-haired cat rendition of Arceuid to finally make her debut in Type Lumina.

Neco Arc (Image via Type-Moon)

What's more, with the addition of Saber from Fate/Stay Night in Melty Blood: Type Lumina, there are good chances for other Type-Moon characters to also make guest appearances.

Saber in action in Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Image via DELiGHTWORKS)

If anything, guest appearances in fighting games are becoming popular and regular, so it won't be a surprise if French Bread and DELiGHTWORKS pull some strings to add guests into the game.

Regardless, fans have already started showing their love for the announcement, and the speculation wheels are already in motion.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a fighting game produced by Japanese game developer French Bread. Serving as a reboot of the Melty Blood series, it is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

