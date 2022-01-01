×
Create
Notifications

Melty Blood: Type Lumina introduces Aoko Aozaki, set to arrive early next year

Aoko Aozaki is coming to Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Image via Melty Blood: Type Lumina)
Aoko Aozaki is coming to Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Image via Melty Blood: Type Lumina)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 01, 2022 02:28 AM IST
Feature

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is introducing a new character, Aoko Aozaki, in early January, alongside Dead Apostle Noel.

Developed by French Bread and published by Delightworks, Melty Blood: Type Lumia is the fifth iteration of the 2D fighting game series based on the Tsukihime visual novel series. The game was released in September 2021 and received stellar reviews, including one at Sportskeeda. The title was highly praised for its beautiful character spirit and environment, range of tools, and brilliant net-code.

Following the earlier announcement of Dead Apostle Noel joining the title as a DLC character, Type-Moon announced Aoko Aozaki will be joining the former on January 13, 2022.

Aoko Aozaki and Dead Apostle Noel will join Melty Blood: Type Lumina in early January 2022

Aoko Aozaki, also known as “Successor to the Fifth Magician, The Magic Gunner”, is voiced by Haruka Tomatsu, and has been described as a mysterious woman who gives Shiki glasses that allow him to block out the sight of the lines.

Aoko Aozaki joins the battle as the second new playable character in MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA!More info: meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/character/#MBTL https://t.co/saNzi5PqbL

Her Melty Blood: Type Lumina description reads:

"One of only five magicians who exist in the world. Successor to the Fifth Magician. Overall, she is not considered a skilled magician. However, when it comes to "destructive" power, she is unrivaled in her talents.The sight of her raining down bullets like hot geysers has also given her the direct, yet rather a tasteless nickname, "Magic Gunner". "
"Who she learned it from is unknown, but she is also familiar with martial arts and has a battle style that could be considered a hybrid of those martial arts and magic. She encountered Shiki on her travels. She gives him his glasses that suppress his Mystic Eyes, and teaches him the value of living things and how to handle things."
"For that reason, Shiki respects her and calls her his teacher. She's a difficult person to pin down. She believes in justice, is unreliable, and a vagabond."
[Free Download Decision！]New DLC playable characters, "Dead Apostle Noel" and "Aoko Aozaki", will joins the game on January 13, 2022, along with their respective character stories and battle stages!For more information about the characters: meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/character/#MBTL https://t.co/kbfaXY1cO7

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Aoko Aozaki and Dead Apostle Noel will be joining Melty Blood: Type Lumia on January 13, 2022, along with their respective stories and battle stages.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी