Melty Blood: Type Lumina introduces Aoko Aozaki, set to arrive early next year

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is introducing a new character, Aoko Aozaki, in early January, alongside Dead Apostle Noel.

Developed by French Bread and published by Delightworks, Melty Blood: Type Lumia is the fifth iteration of the 2D fighting game series based on the Tsukihime visual novel series. The game was released in September 2021 and received stellar reviews, including one at Sportskeeda. The title was highly praised for its beautiful character spirit and environment, range of tools, and brilliant net-code.

Following the earlier announcement of Dead Apostle Noel joining the title as a DLC character, Type-Moon announced Aoko Aozaki will be joining the former on January 13, 2022.

Aoko Aozaki, also known as “Successor to the Fifth Magician, The Magic Gunner”, is voiced by Haruka Tomatsu, and has been described as a mysterious woman who gives Shiki glasses that allow him to block out the sight of the lines.

Her Melty Blood: Type Lumina description reads:

"One of only five magicians who exist in the world. Successor to the Fifth Magician. Overall, she is not considered a skilled magician. However, when it comes to "destructive" power, she is unrivaled in her talents.The sight of her raining down bullets like hot geysers has also given her the direct, yet rather a tasteless nickname, "Magic Gunner". "

"Who she learned it from is unknown, but she is also familiar with martial arts and has a battle style that could be considered a hybrid of those martial arts and magic. She encountered Shiki on her travels. She gives him his glasses that suppress his Mystic Eyes, and teaches him the value of living things and how to handle things."

"For that reason, Shiki respects her and calls her his teacher. She's a difficult person to pin down. She believes in justice, is unreliable, and a vagabond."

New DLC playable characters, "Dead Apostle Noel" and "Aoko Aozaki", will joins the game on January 13, 2022, along with their respective character stories and battle stages!

