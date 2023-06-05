"Men under 170 cm don’t have human rights" - When a professional female Tekken player was fired from organization for making sexist remarks

Back in February 2022, a professional Tekken player from Japan, by the name Kana "Tanukana," found herself in a host of trouble after making some contentious statements about men, or short men to be more precise. The quote, which was translated into English, was taken from a Twitch stream made at that time. Subsequently, news of her tirade went viral, eliciting a lot of criticism.

During the livestream, the pro esports player reportedly stated that men who are under 170 cm in height do not have basic "human rights" and should seek surgical measures to become taller. She remarked:

"Men who are under 170cm [5 ft 7 in] don't have human rights."

What happened to Tanukana? Controversial Tekken player sacked by organization

As previously mentioned, Tanukana's rant quickly gained traction and became viral. One of the notable figures who helped amplify the story was online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), whose tweet received over 10K likes and generated nearly 400 comments.

According to his tweets, the Tekken player proceeded to make other questionable statements, including criticizing women with smaller breasts and other marginalized communities, such as individuals from the LGBTQ group.

Her controversial comments also made news in Japan, owing to which Cyclops Athlete Gaming booted her out from their Tekken roster.

Cyclops Athlete Gaming, an Osaka-based multi-game organization, boasts professional teams across various games, such as Tekken, PUBG, Call of Duty, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Did she Tanukana apologize?

The day after making the controversial statements, the professional gamer took to her Twitter account to issue an apology for her insensitive comments. Here is a translation of what she said:

"To all the fans who support me on a daily basis, and to all of my sponsors, including Red Bull, I would like to express my sincere apologies for causing you so much discomfort and trouble due to my selfish remarks."

She added:

"My remarks during the broadcast are absolutely unforgivable, and I take it seriously that my lack of understanding has invited me. There is no excuse for disappointing you with this matter."

She made a final tweet, stating:

"As a professional esports player and as a member of society, I deeply regret my inappropriate remarks, and I deeply apologize for betraying everyone."

What did the fans say?

Jake Lucky's tweet garnered a host of reactions from the gaming community. One user even made a list of other contentious statements that she had made. Here are the alleged quotes:

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

As of today, Tanukana remains active in the streaming world. She has amassed a following of over 54K followers on Twitch, while she has nearly 10K subscribers on YouTube (although she hasn't posted there for over two years).

