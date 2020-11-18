Metro Royale game mode in PUBG Mobile Season 16: List of all added features

PUBG Mobile collaborates with different brands and franchises to increase the reach of users worldwide. In a recent collaboration with Metro, a popular video game franchise, PUBG Mobile has rolled out the latest Season 16 yesterday, i.e., 17th November, with a Metro Royale Gameplay Lobby, new and themed gameplay modes, and more.

A new mode called the Metro Royale mode was introduced in PUBG Mobile on 11th November. It is a PvPvE mode that challenges squads to not only escape other players but AI-controlled bandits and ferocious monsters.

The mission takes place on a couple of new maps consisting of ruins and underground tunnels. Players need to gather supplies as much as possible, then aim to escape with as much loot as they can before getting killed.

This article lists down and discusses all the added features to the new Metro Royale mode in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: List of all the features in Season 16's Metro Royale mode

New maps

Metro Royale takes place on two different maps:

Frontline Confrontation

Old Blockade zone (Basic)

Old Blockade zone (Advanced)

Players can play either of these maps, but the Advanced Old Blockade Zone can only be played once a player has an XP level of 8 or above. The main difference with the basic version is the Radiation Zone's inclusion, which is an area at the top of the map filled with high-value loot and dangerous enemies.

New gear

New attachments with unique features have also been added to this PUBG Mobile mode.

A new Thermal Sight that makes it easier for players to discover hidden enemies.

New Tikhar Rifle: a unique silent air rifle from the Metro series.

New Heavy Armor that offers even stronger protection and unique abilities.

Night Vision Scope & Goggles.

New challenges

Cunning bandits have been introduced as enemies on the maps.

Special monsters from the Metro series are added, threatening players from the shadows.

New loot items

Here is a list of the sell price items and the loots available in the Metro Royale mode in PUBG Mobile:

Password Letter (White): 30,000

Heart Necklace: 2,100

Compass: 1,000

These items can be found in glowing crates, briefcases, or even just on the floors of houses and the metro platforms.

New loadout Inventory

Equipment configured in the loadout menu can be brought into battle. When the player returns victorious from the battlefield, items are taken back to the loadout menu.

Items can be stored in the Metro Royale Inventory. Items kept in the Metro Royale Inventory won't be brought into the battlefield and won't be lost if the player is defeated.

Items carried in Backpack will be the only items to bring into the match.

Items stored in the Lock Box will be brought back whether players win or lose the match.

Black Market

The Black Market is the exclusive Metro Royale shop. Players can purchase supplies and new equipment here before starting a match. They can also sell the supplies they bring out of Metro Royale for Metro Cash.

The supplies available in the Black Market differ from those in Classic Mode and are divided into different quality levels. It also offers Metro Royale-exclusive weapons, mines, and other new items.

Fame level rewards

Metro Royale uses a unique leveling system in PUBG Mobile separate from the regular rank standing or player level, known as Fame Level. Completing quests is the primary way of increasing it, but the Challenge and Story will reward slivers of experience, too. As the rank rises, players earn more rewards.

Favorability rewards

Three well-known characters from the Metro video game will be present in the Aurora in the Metro Royale mode of PUBG Mobile. Players can give any of these characters gifts to increase favorability with them, and they’ll dispense helpful rewards and supplies in the process.