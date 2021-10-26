Metroid games tier list (including Dread)

With the release of Metroid Dread, a previously thought dead series has just received a massive jolt of life to it.

Metroid was one of the original large franchises for Nintendo. While Zelda and Mario took off, Metroid failed to see as much success over time. There have only been three games released in the last decade. Metroid Dread has received loads of praise, leaving fans to wonder how it holds up to other classics in the series.

Which Metroid titles are the best?

S tier

Super Metroid

Metroid Prime

Both of these titles are considered in discussions about the greatest game of all time. Super Metroid revolutionized gaming with its non-linear gameplay and emphasis on exploration. That’s aside from the fact that it’s an icon within the speedrunning community.

Metroid Prime has a similar focus on exploration, albeit in 3D space. The world of Tallon IV is a wonder, full of vast environments and secret passageways. This game also introduced the scan visor, a way players can get some pro tips on how to beat bosses as well as get treated to some additional lore.

A+ tier

Metroid Dread is the long-awaited sequel to Metroid Fusion (Image via MercurySteam)

Metroid Dread

Metroid Fusion

These may not be entered into the greatest of all-time discussions, but they're outside shots for the best in the series. Metroid Dread is a solid return to form, with a renewed focus on exploration. The EMMIs also add a fresh gameplay element that tests the player's reflexes.

Metroid Fusion, on the other hand, has much more of a horror feel. In this game, Samus is constantly being tracked by the SA-X, a much more powerful doppelganger. After gaining all of the abilities and items, it's incredibly satisfying to finally be able to go toe to toe with this behemoth.

A Tier

The second Metroid Prime game featured the debut of Dark Samus (Image via Retro Studios)

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

Metroid: Zero Mission

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

These are all solid titles, albeit not up to par with the iconic games in the series. The Prime sequels are each strong entries, with Echoes increasing the difficulty quite a bit and Corruption introducing some of the most immersive locations in the series (Elysia, the Space Pirate Headquarters, etc.)

Metroid: Zero Mission is also a great example of how to remake a game. Not only do they update the graphics from the original Metroid, but they also add new content and other helpful tips for new players. There’s also a surprising epilogue where the player gets to use Zero Suit Samus.

B tier

Samus Returns featured the introduction of the melee counter (Image via MercurySteam)

Metroid: Samus Returns

This remake of the second game in the series was created by MercurySteam, the visionaries behind Metroid Dread. Samus Returns is a great example of taking an older title and bringing it into the new age. Aside from the obvious graphic updates, Samus Returns featured the melee counter, which was also used heavily in Metroid Dread.

C Tier

The first Metroid game takes place on the planet Zebes (Image via Nintendo)

Metroid

This isn't inherently a bad game; it's just really outdated. The original Metroid gives new players a steep difficulty hike as there is no map in this game. It does introduce classic characters like Ridley and Kraid, though.

F tier

Metroid: Other M attempted to explain the backstory behind Samus Aran (Image via Nintendo)

Metroid: Other M

Metroid II: Return of Samus

These games are considered the black sheep of the series. Return of Samus suffers from big limitations from the Game Boy.

And finally, there have been loads of videos discussing the shortcomings of Metroid: Other M. This title has very little of the exploration the series is known for; instead, it focuses on a Metal Gear Solid-like amount of cutscenes.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi