MG.Zed wins PUBG Mobile Pro Invitational 2020; Fnatic finishes 4th

PUBG Mobile Pro Invitational 2020

PUBG Mobile Pro Invitational 2020 India Finals organized by Villager Esports has come to an end and MG.Zed became the winner. The tournament offered a prize pool of ₹1,00,000, and the professional PUBG Mobile teams like SouL, Fnatic, etc. were invited to battle for the trophy.

A total of eight matches were played in two days and MG.Zed topped the leaderboard with 155 points and three chicken dinners at the end of Day 2. Seven Seas, Team iNSANE, and Fnatic followed them with 100, 99 and 91 points, respectively, with one chicken dinner each. SouL and Entity Gaming came 15th and 17th with 42 and 35 points.

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Pro Invitational 2020 India Finals.

Pro Invitational Finals 2020 Overall Standings

#1 MG.Zed- 155 points

#2 Seven Seas- 100 points

#3 Team iNSANE- 99 points

#4 Fnatic- 91 points

#5 God's Reign- 74 points

#6 Back For Revenge- 73 points

#7 Etg.Brawlers- 66 points

#8 8Bit- 62 points

#9 Mega Stars- 61 points

#10 Team Mayhem- 49 points

#11 Godlike- 47 points

#12 Celtz- 45 points

#13 VSG.Crawlers- 43 points

#14 TeamIND- 42 points

#15 SouL- 42 points

#16 Blind- 37 points

#17 Entity Gaming- 35 points

#18 Total Overdose- 28 points

MG.Zed got the highest number of chicken dinners and played aggressively to ensure the first spot in the leaderboard. Seven Seas performed consistently that secured second place for them.The overall MVPs were Paansingh and BLAEZI both from MG.Zed with 17 kills each.