Miary Zo revealed for Tekken 8: Everything you need to know

Tekken 8 has introduced several familiar characters in Season 2, with Armor King scheduled to join the roster next. Bandai Namco has also revealed a new champion for the DLC — Miary Zo from Madagascar. She appears to be a seasoned fighter who uses a blend of Moraingy and other African martial arts.Miary Zo boasts a similar character design to Josie Rizal from the franchise's previous title. However, unlike the latter, the new fighter will be accessible via the character pass. This article takes a closer look at Miary Zo and discusses everything there is to know about her.Tekken 8 to introduce Miary Zo in Season 2 character passTekken 8’s character roster, including the DLC, features many known fighters from the franchise. Miary Zo will be the first original unit to join the game after Clive Rosfield, who was originally picked from Final Fantasy XVI. Hence, fans will be excited about the martial artist from Madagascar potentially shaking up the meta. She will officially join the Season 2 character pass in winter 2025.Here are some details about the fighter, shared by the officials in a follow-up announcement:Height: 158 cm/5.2ftAge: 18Favorite: RavitotoBirthday: March 20Interest: Observing animalsAlso read: Tekken 8 Unforgotten Echoes story previewBandai Namco has also shared the official profile of Miary Zo, which highlights her inspiration. It suggests that she discovered her martial arts by mimicking animal movements. Miary Zo shares close bonds with a ring-tailed lemur parent and child named Vanilla and Cacao. Perhaps players will see some unique primal movesets once the character goes live.Eagle-eyed fans should spot a similar character design between Miary Zo and Josie Rizal from Tekken 7. However, their fighting styles are different. As specified, Miary Zo excels at Moraingy and African martial arts, while Josie uses Eskrima-based kickboxing originating from the Philippines.Moreover, Miary Zo will be accessible to those who’ve purchased the Season 2 DLC. As of this writing, the character pass includes Anna Williams and Fahkumram, with Armor King set to join the roster on October 13, 2025. The officials will also introduce a new stage with Miary Zo called the Baobab Horizon, which is from her home country.Follow Sportskeeda's Tekken 8 hub for more news and updates.