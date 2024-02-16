Tekken 8 tier list (February 2024): Best fighters, ranked

Tekken 8 has gained prominence as a fighting game, featuring a bunch of exciting gameplay elements, such as an exhilarating campaign and an improved combat system. One of the title’s major highlights is its vast roster of over 30 fighters, each possessing a unique moveset and combat style. With so many character variations at hand, fans are likely to wonder which one takes the top spot in a competitive scenario and how well they fare against each other.

Hence, this article will arrange all the current Tekken 8 fighters in a tier list based on their overall combat performances post-patch 1.01.04.

Tier list of all Tekken 8 fighters for February, 2024

Tekken 8 tier list (Image via Bandai Namco and Tiermaker)

The image above shows the arrangement of all Tekken 8 characters in a tier list for February 2024. Keep in mind the ranking is not a setup to undermine any fighters whatsoever.

That said, feel free to play the character you like since Bandai Namco has done an amazing job balancing them. Hence, you should be able to win with any contender as long as you are aware of the fundamentals and core combat mechanics.

SS-tier

Jun Kazama (Image via Bandai Namco)

The SS-tier is reserved for fighters who have slipped through the balance hammer to shine as the strongest in the arena. The following characters will definitely give you an upper hand in the battle, as they possess an excellent set of punishment tools and pressure:

Jun

Azucena

Devil Jin

Jun Kazama, in particular, is one of the most rewarding characters in Tekken 8. She is loaded with solid counterpunishment tools and powerful pokes, which is everything you need to batter any reckless challenger.

S-tier

Dragunov (Image via Bandai Namco)

Fighters in the S-tier can compete quite well against the top contenders with their solid mix-ups and excellent combo potential. In fact, some of them have been deemed to be the beginner characters in Tekken 8.

Jin

Dragunov

Reina

Victor Chevalier

Xiaoyu

Feng

King

Hwoarang

Dragunov in Tekken 8 is a force to be reckoned with, as he has mastered Commando Sambo to punish those who underestimate his gimmicky yet powerful moves in the battle. He can easily pressurize opponents with his Russian Hook Special, which can be extended into seamless combos on a counter-hit.

A-tier

Nina Williams (Image via Bandai Namco)

As specified, the majority of the characters seem to be quite balanced, to the point where their weaknesses have been covered up by their combat strengths. Hence, you can easily pick up the A-tier characters listed below to win your matches.

Kazuya

Leo

Lee

Yoshimitsu

Bryan

Claudio

Jack 8

Paul

Asuka

Lily

Nina

Steve

Raven

Law

Lars

Among them, Leo has shaped up to be a strong fighter, as his mixups can easily overwhelm opponents in the arena. He also has access to great combos with the Heat system, fueling his juggle potential.

Raven is another character that has great combos in Tekken 8. He exhibits complete control over Ninjutsu, unleashing clones during his movestrings that can easily daze a challenger.

B-tier

Alisa (Image via Bandai Namco)

Unfortunately, a few fighters are unable to make it to the top tiers as they are restrained by their monotonous playstyle or lack the edge needed to secure a flawless victory. Hence, they have been placed in the B-tier.

Alisa

Leroy

Shaheen

Zafina

Leroy is a prime example of a fighter who did not see any upgrades in Tekken 8 after transitioning from the prequel. Therefore, he fails to live up to the standards that better characters like Jin and Xiaoyu have set by being an upgrade over their counterparts. Not to forget, his frames are a lot slower, and his hellsweep has been locked to a stance.

C-tier

Kuma (Image via Bandai Namco)

Lastly, the underwhelming fighters have been placed in the C-tier. They are a bit difficult to use in the arena, and their moves are lacking in the punishment department.

Kuma

Panda

The furry fighters have always been a bit clunky across every Tekken title, as they have exceptionally large hitboxes and unrefined movesets. Despite having their own variations of Heihachi-style Shinken, both Kuma and Panda are unable to cover up their glaring weaknesses.