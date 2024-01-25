Tekken 8: Do you need to play previous Tekken titles?

Tekken 8 is gearing up to be a prominent title from Bandai Namco as it offers a bucketload of exciting features, including the Heat System and AI battles, alongside all the positive elements of the prequels. Besides, the Unreal Engine 5 fuels all the action while sustaining the remarkable visuals, raising intrigue for the fighting game community.

However, those new to the series will wonder if playing the previous Tekken title is required to get a groove on the latest entry. While having some prior experience with the franchise might help you grasp the combat mechanics and the plotline, you can still enjoy Tekken 8 as a standalone title.

Let’s look closely at all the sequel's offerings to establish its separate identity from the previous games.

A detailed breakdown of Tekken 8’s offering

Here are all the noteworthy features that are available in Tekken 8:

Continuation of the Mishima Saga in an intense story mode.

New Arcade Quest

Super Ghost Battle with intelligent AI

Improved practice mode and replay feature

Return of Tekken Ball

Heat System and Special Style Control

The Arcade Quest, in particular, is arguably an important addition to the game as it teaches the fundamentals of combat mechanics. It also captures the essence of the arcade culture, which many old-school veterans may have been missing.

Aside from the improved practice mode, hardcore players can indulge in Super Ghost Battle and practice against AI to sharpen their skills. This training mode is unlocked after completing the tutorials of the Final Battle Arcade.

Only those who have played the third title of the franchise will be familiar with Tekken Ball. This is a fun mode that returns in the sequel, and it combines the element of beach ball and combat.

Lastly, the Heat System is one of the major selling points of the new title. Even if players were to play the previous Tekken game, they would have to learn Tekken 8's fresh mechanics to properly master all the characters in the sequel.

Is it necessary to play previous Tekken titles before Tekken 8?

No, it is not necessary to play previous titles, as Tekken 8 has created an identity of its own without straying away from the franchise. The Special Style Control simplifies the inputs, serving as a gateway for beginners, and the Arcade Quest can educate them about the core fighting mechanics.

Moreover, the developers have added a few cinematics in the in-game gallery that summarizes the entire Tekken plot for those willing to learn about the story so far.