Tekken 8 Raven combo guide - Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

Raven is returning to Tekken 8 as a default fighter after debuting in the franchise's fifth title. Also known as Shadow Agent, he has worked as a secret intelligence officer for the United Nations, tasked with preventing Mishima Zaibatsu from taking over the world. He is trained in the art of Ninjutsu, which allows him to imbue shadow clones into his attacks.

Moreover, Raven has an arsenal of flashy attacks and complicated mix-ups that can quickly daze any opponent in battle. With the Heat System in play, he is a force to be reckoned with in Tekken 8, as he has become more aggressive than ever.

This article will go over all of his Heat Moves and cover some of the best sample combos you can employ in online matches.

Raven Rage Art and Heat Moves in Tekken 8

Any Tekken 8 combo cannot be explained without the traditional notations such as "u, d, b, f" (up, down, back, forward) for directions. The numbers "1, 2, 3, 4" (left-punch, right-punch, left-kick, right-kick) are used to denote the action buttons.

A few of Raven’s moves also employ the “F” input, which requires you to hold the forward button.

Rage Art

Wild Hunt X-ecutor: During Rage, d/f 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Crusader : 1+2

: 1+2 Minos Typhoon : f, 1+2

: f, 1+2 Spinning Middle Kick : While Rising, 3+4

: While Rising, 3+4 Chronos Lathe : Back facing opponent (b, 3+4), 4

: Back facing opponent (b, 3+4), 4 Dual Thanatos : During Soulzone (3+4), 2

: During Soulzone (3+4), 2 Typhon Fang Phantom : During Heat, f, f, F, 3, on hit or block, 4

: During Heat, f, f, F, 3, on hit or block, 4 Pandemonium: During Heat, 2+3

Raven combo examples in Tekken 8

While rising 1> d/f, 3> d/b, 2, 1> b, 2, 4, 2> f, F, 2

Every Tekken 8 character has some form of launcher while rising from a crouch position, and Raven is no exception. It is one of the best counters against heavy attacks, and you can easily pull off a wall carry once you successfully land the first hit.

f, F, 3> f, F, 4> 1> b, 2, 4, 2> d/f, 1, 4

This is one of the cleanest combos for Raven, but you have to be precise with your button inputs to execute the whole string. You can rest assured that your opponent will not expect the quick kick to the face into a launch.

f, F 3> f, F, 4> during Heat, 1+2, F> d/b, 2, 1, 2+3> during Soulzone, 3, 2> qcf, 3

The Heat System in Tekken 8 allows Raven to be a lot more flashy and aggressive with his attacks, and this combo is a prime example of how well he can employ the mechanic. Not only does the entire move string deal massive damage to a target, but you can also juggle them until the end of the arena.

Make sure to check out our other character guides for Bandai Namco's popular fighting game.