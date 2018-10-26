Michael Jordan invests in Team Liquid's parent company

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 26 Oct 2018, 01:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After Drake joined the 100 Thieves organization this week, Michael Jordan has come ahead and invested in aXiomatic the parent company for Team Liquid.

Michael Jordan along with billionaire David Rubenstein has joined the company raising $26 million in Series C funding. This makes the aXiomatic group one of the biggest companies in Esports organization with people like Magic Johnson also in the group. More investments were made by the existing members of the group-- Golden State Warriors' co-owner Peter Guber, Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Bruce Karsh and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.

The idea of having two legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson in the same organization is truly amazing to witness. In a statement, Ted Leonsis speaks about the amount of pedigree shared between these two stars "Probably no other franchise has the championship pedigree as we do with now Michael and with Magic".

This the latest venture for Michael Jordan who bought his home team Charlotte Hornets back in 2010. aXiomatic who bought the major shares in Team Liquid back in 2016 will be looking to increase their revenues. Team Liquid has performed well over the course of time winning the Dota 2 title back in 2017 and winning back to back splits in League of Legends. They also opened a 9,000 square-foot training facility designed for Esports players which is one of its kind.

A big number of stars have been floating towards Esports industry recently as just a few days ago Drake along with S.Braun invested in 100 Thieves. Nadeshot a former Call of Duty player and the owner of 100 thieves has promised that only good things are going to come out of this deal. More big names are expected to join the Esports revolution as media is finally learning the true potential of the industry.