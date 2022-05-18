Microsoft is giving away a rare Minecraft edition Xbox Series S

Minecraft's latest update, called the "The Wild" update, will be released this year. It was announced back in October 2021 and will be a major addition to both the Java and Bedrock versions of Minecraft. It will be the first major update since November 30, 2021 and is even available right now in the beta and preview versions for players to test.

This is a highly anticipated update as it will bring in a plethora of new changes, including tweaks, bug fixes, technical updates, and more. It is themed around nature and will introduce deep dark and mangrove biomes, ancient cities, mobs like frogs, wardens, tadpoles, and allays.

To celebrate this major update, Microsoft has started a giveaway for an exclusive custom Deep Dark Minecraft Xbox Series S bundle.

How to enter the Minecraft Xbox Series S giveaway

The Xbox Series S Minecraft Edition (Image via Microsoft)

Microsoft Rewards is a great promotional strategy that lets the user rack up points just by using Microsoft services. For example, you get points when you make a single search on Bing.com and more points when a purchase from the Microsoft Store is made. It used to be known as Bing Rewards previously, and all older accounts are automatically transitioned to the new platform.

Xbox @Xbox



Join Microsoft Rewards and get a chance to win this exclusive Deep Dark Minecraft Xbox Series S bundle including a Experience Minecraft (and your Xbox) in a whole new light... or dark.Join Microsoft Rewards and get a chance to win this exclusive Deep Dark Minecraft Xbox Series S bundle including a @secretlabchairs Minecraft Edition chair: xbx.lv/38shti2 Experience Minecraft (and your Xbox) in a whole new light... or dark.Join Microsoft Rewards and get a chance to win this exclusive Deep Dark Minecraft Xbox Series S bundle including a @secretlabchairs Minecraft Edition chair: xbx.lv/38shti2 https://t.co/VeAwhHvjVR

To enter the giveaway for this exclusive Xbox Series S bundle, which is not sold by any resellers, all you need to do is make a Microsoft account and join Microsoft Rewards, which is free. If you already have a Microsoft account, head over to the Microsoft Rewards website and click on "Sign up for free," and you will receive one free entry for a chance to win the bundle. On July 13, one winner will be selected for the prize and will be contacted via phone or email.

Microsoft Rewards is only available in a handful of countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Republic of Ireland, Brazil, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan. However, this specific giveaway is for residents of the United States only.

Ensure that you enter this giveaway as soon as possible as it ends on June 30, 2022, and you do not need to make any purchases to enter it. Once you have entered the giveaway for free, you will be eligible to win an exclusive Xbox Series S bundle with a Wild Update design that includes a uniquely designed Secret Lab Chair and a Wild Update-themed Xbox Series Controller.

Edited by Siddharth Satish