The next generation of video game consoles is soon to arrive. Both PlayStation and Xbox are gearing up for the massive launches of their respective PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. As of now though, it seems that Microsoft is trying to get one over Sony.

The new Xbox consoles already launch a few days before the PS5. Xbox is going to capitalize on that by holding launch events around the globe. This is not a new tactic, but with the hype surrounding the next-gen console releases, Xbox could easily take over and put all the attention on them, if done right.

Xbox launch events

A variety of region specific Xbox Twitter accounts have been teasing possible launch events for the new generation of Xbox consoles. The release date for the Xbox Series X/S is on November 9, 2020. First, Xbox Mexico's Twitter account posted a message regarding November 9th. The message translates to

This is a special celebration for you. Don't miss it, wait for more details soon.

Even more recently, Xbox ANZ tweeted a short video. The video gave a time, and the familiar date of November 9th. The camera then panned over a beautiful lake with a similarly beautiful surrounding landscape. In a response to their own tweet, they asked if the New Zealand tourism Twitter account had any idea of the location of their video.

No other countries or regions have shared teasers like this just yet, but they are likely to come. The launch of Xbox Series X/S is set to be a global phenomenon if Microsoft gets their way. More launch events will be announced, either by Xbox directly, or by third-party companies. November 9th truly will be a celebration, as the first next-generation console will be available for purchase to gamers everywhere.