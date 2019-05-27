Mike Tyson joins the eSports industry

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 27 May 2019, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Tyson has joined the eSports train as the former professional boxer has invested in Fade 2 Karma an eSports organization, primarily active in Hearthstone

Fade 2 Karma was founded by Tim "Theude" Bergmann back in 2015. The organization has come a long way since then, adding multiple streamers from a different region. Interestingly, the game has only focused on Hearthstone until now, unlike other organization which has spread their wings to different titles.

According to reports, Fade 2 Karma will construct a new streaming centre in El Segundo near Los Angeles which is also located near the Tyson Ranch, a cannabis-focused company owned by Mike Tyson.

The new facility will be called "Ranch House", which will include Private live streaming space, performance stage, content production, and a rooftop party deck. A new entertainment production will also be operated by Fade 2 Karma.

Mike Tyson also joined Alexandra "Alliestrasza" Macpherson's on his Twitch channel to play Hearthstone.

In a chat with ESPN, he mentioned, "It was pretty awesome. I had the opportunity to really engage with some millennials, which I never really actually do." He also added, "This is the first time, and I thought it was pretty awesome. We played Hearthstone. I really sucked real bad. You have to start somewhere. I played games before, so I'm going to start over and see what happens from here."

Mike Tyson is one of the best professional boxers of all-time and won the championship multiple times. Now with this move, he is looking to conquer the gaming industry. He is not the first celebrity to join esports in the past few years. Many NBA teams including the likes Golden State Warriors and Lakers have already stepped into the gaming world. Singer and rapper Drake also invested in 100 Thieves organisation last year.