MindsEye pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

MindsEye is an upcoming open-world action-adventure title scheduled to release globally on June 10, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders, but will be available in only one edition. However, the developers offer many incentives and rewards to those who pre-order the game.

Ad

MindsEye will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Below is how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside the pre-order bonuses.

How to pre-order MindsEye on various platforms

The game is available in just one edition (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)

Steam:

Ad

Trending

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store:

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

Ad

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Pre-order bonuses available for MindsEye

Even though the game is available in just one edition, there are a lot of pre-order bonuses available:

"Premium Pass"

"Deluxe" Thorn & Kepler Yellowjacket Weapon

"Future" Jacob Vest Skin

"Future" DC2 Companion Drone Skin

"Future" Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin

Ad

The "Premium Pass" includes:

Pack 1 "Exotic Pack" ("Exotic" Jacob Vest Skin, "Exotic" DC2 Companion Drone Skin, "Exotic" Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin)

Horde Mode Mission: Face a variety of enemies with distinct tactics and behaviors. Think fast and use your surroundings to outmaneuver your opponents.

Pack 2: Extra missions and challenges in Q3 2025

Pack 3: Extra missions and challenges in Q4 2025

Pack 4: Extra missions and challenges in Q1 2026

Also Read: MindsEye: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.