MindsEye pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 01, 2025 19:26 GMT
MindsEye is available for pre-orders now (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)
MindsEye is available for pre-orders now (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)

MindsEye is an upcoming open-world action-adventure title scheduled to release globally on June 10, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders, but will be available in only one edition. However, the developers offer many incentives and rewards to those who pre-order the game.

MindsEye will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Below is how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside the pre-order bonuses.

How to pre-order MindsEye on various platforms

The game is available in just one edition (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)
The game is available in just one edition (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)

Steam:

  • Open Steam and search for the game's name.
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click on "Add to Cart."
  • Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store:

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Pre-order bonuses available for MindsEye

Even though the game is available in just one edition, there are a lot of pre-order bonuses available:

  • "Premium Pass"
  • "Deluxe" Thorn & Kepler Yellowjacket Weapon
  • "Future" Jacob Vest Skin
  • "Future" DC2 Companion Drone Skin
  • "Future" Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin
The "Premium Pass" includes:

  • Pack 1 "Exotic Pack" ("Exotic" Jacob Vest Skin, "Exotic" DC2 Companion Drone Skin, "Exotic" Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin)
  • Horde Mode Mission: Face a variety of enemies with distinct tactics and behaviors. Think fast and use your surroundings to outmaneuver your opponents.
  • Pack 2: Extra missions and challenges in Q3 2025
  • Pack 3: Extra missions and challenges in Q4 2025
  • Pack 4: Extra missions and challenges in Q1 2026

