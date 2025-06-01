MindsEye pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

MindsEye is an upcoming open-world action-adventure title scheduled to release globally on June 10, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders, but will be available in only one edition. However, the developers offer many incentives and rewards to those who pre-order the game.
MindsEye will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Below is how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside the pre-order bonuses.
How to pre-order MindsEye on various platforms
Steam:
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click on "Add to Cart."
- Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Game Store:
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Pre-order bonuses available for MindsEye
Even though the game is available in just one edition, there are a lot of pre-order bonuses available:
- "Premium Pass"
- "Deluxe" Thorn & Kepler Yellowjacket Weapon
- "Future" Jacob Vest Skin
- "Future" DC2 Companion Drone Skin
- "Future" Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin
The "Premium Pass" includes:
- Pack 1 "Exotic Pack" ("Exotic" Jacob Vest Skin, "Exotic" DC2 Companion Drone Skin, "Exotic" Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin)
- Horde Mode Mission: Face a variety of enemies with distinct tactics and behaviors. Think fast and use your surroundings to outmaneuver your opponents.
- Pack 2: Extra missions and challenges in Q3 2025
- Pack 3: Extra missions and challenges in Q4 2025
- Pack 4: Extra missions and challenges in Q1 2026
