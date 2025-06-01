MindsEye: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 01, 2025 18:28 GMT
MindsEye is now out for pre-orders (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)
MindsEye is now out for pre-order (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)

MindsEye is an upcoming open-world action-adventure title that has been in development for a long time now. The game is being developed by an ex-Rockstar employee and is highly anticipated, especially after the delay of the much-awaited GTA 6. MindsEye will be released globally on June 10, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Ad

However, it will not be available for the older generation of consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While there is still no confirmation about the game's compatibility with handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, its system requirements on Steam indicate the chances are slim. This is because the title requires a beefy graphics card to run.

Let's look at the required hardware to play the game on PC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

System requirements to run MindsEye on PC

You will need at least 70 GB of space to install MindsEye (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)
You will need at least 70 GB of space to install MindsEye (Image via IO Interactive Partners A/S)

To play MindsEye, you will require 16 GB of RAM and at least an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. For the best possible experience, though, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or above is recommended.

Ad

As far as the processor is concerned, you require at least an Intel Core i5-12400F or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. Again, to play it at the highest settings, an Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is recommended.

Minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit with latest updates
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 6 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 70 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD required
Ad

Recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit with latest updates
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 70 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD required

Also read: MindsEye CEO reportedly praises GTA 6 developers

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications