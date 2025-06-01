MindsEye: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

MindsEye is an upcoming open-world action-adventure title that has been in development for a long time now. The game is being developed by an ex-Rockstar employee and is highly anticipated, especially after the delay of the much-awaited GTA 6. MindsEye will be released globally on June 10, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
However, it will not be available for the older generation of consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While there is still no confirmation about the game's compatibility with handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, its system requirements on Steam indicate the chances are slim. This is because the title requires a beefy graphics card to run.
Let's look at the required hardware to play the game on PC.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
System requirements to run MindsEye on PC
To play MindsEye, you will require 16 GB of RAM and at least an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. For the best possible experience, though, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or above is recommended.
As far as the processor is concerned, you require at least an Intel Core i5-12400F or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. Again, to play it at the highest settings, an Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is recommended.
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit with latest updates
- Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: 6 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit with latest updates
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required
Also read: MindsEye CEO reportedly praises GTA 6 developers
For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.