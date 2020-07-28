Every year since its release, Minecraft has been one of the most prominent games. The game truly captures the essence of a sandbox game and gives the player full control right from the start to build anything their imagination can conjure up.

Minecraft has changed significantly over the years. Mojang Studios has added several features to the game and even released its Android version.

Minecraft on Android devices was previously known as Minecraft: Pocket Edition, but is now simply known as 'Minecraft'. The game quickly became one of the most popular games on Android and iOS devices as well.

The game functions much in the same way on Android devices as on Console and PC. Moreover, the game even comes with Controller support. This means that the players who're more suited to playing games on Consoles using controllers, can play the game using their preferred controllers.

Minecraft on Android for free: Real or Fake?

Many channels on Youtube, as well as several third-party websites, offer Minecraft as a free download. However, the only legitimate way of downloading Minecraft on Android devices is by buying the game from the Google Play Store.

Minecraft Download Link

Minecraft Trial Version Download Link

In case you aren't too sure about the game, you can even download a Trial Version of the game for free from the Google Play Store. However, that is as free as Minecraft gets on Android devices.

Keep in mind that downloading apps from certain third-party websites can lead to your device being infected by malicious malware. This is why it is always better to download apps from the official source on Google Play Store.

Minecraft on Android is not just a port of the game from Consoles and PC, but an app built from the ground-up and optimized for smartphone devices.

