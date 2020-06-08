Minecraft: Education Edition- Download link, file size, price and more

Minecraft is one of the biggest gaming sensations in the world.

Minecraft: Education Edition is a version of the game by Microsoft for teachers and students.

Minecraft: Education Edition

Minecraft is one of the biggest gaming sensations of the last decade and continues to grow bigger as the player base keeps rising each year.

It is one of the simplest concepts in gaming ever. Its accessible nature and the sheer freedom it allows the player has made it a huge hit among the video gaming community.

Minecraft operates on a very simple philosophy: "if you can dream it, then you can build it". Microsoft released a version of the game built especially for educators and young students so that they can learn concepts of mathematics, science and many other subjects while also enjoying the game they love.

How to Download Minecraft: Education Edition

Minecraft: Education Edition can be downloaded from the Microsoft website, linked below.

Minecraft: Education Edition offers a free trial from the Microsoft website and the download link can be found below:

Download Minecraft Education Edition

To download Minecraft: Education Edition, simply select a platform choice according to your hardware and run the installation file that was downloaded.

Purchase Minecraft: Education Edition

Minecraft: Education Edition not only offers a free-trial from their website but a yearly subscription can also be bought from the Microsoft Store for Education.

The free trial allows for full-functionality but is restricted by the number of logins:

25 for teachers

10 for students

After this, a paid subscription would be required to continue playing.

Microsoft explained how Minecraft helps students, stating:

"Minecraft is a video game with countless possibilities to explore the world through building objects and accomplishing tasks. Using blocks, children get to understand the work of body organs, chemical reactions, and important mechanisms; they learn to formulate algorithms and program them in a visual environment. Meanwhile, the teacher has the opportunity to direct the game and watch how the material is perceived."

The game is an excellent tool for teachers as Minecraft can help younger students learn faster as they will be engaged in something that is intrinsically fun.