"I don't think anyone would pay for that": Mizkif's father savagely roasts his adult entertainment career 

Twitch streamer "Mizkif" got roasted by his dad concerning a potential OnlyFans career in a recent live stream.

Mizkif called his dad on a live stream to prank him. The prank involved the streamer telling his dad that he'll start selling his pictures on the adult site and make millions of dollars.

Mizkif's dad seemed confused initially. When the streamer explained it to him in greater detail, his dad has this to say:

'I don't think anyone would pay for that"

The streamer immediately hung up the phone. His friends and the chat immediately made fun of him. The embarrassment on Mizkif's face was visible for the rest of the stream.

Image via Reddit

Many on Reddit were making jokes at Mizkif's expense about his sister. They were insinuating that OnlyFans was seen as a "family business."

These comments were made because Mizkif's sister has an account on the site. She also uses Mizkif's stream to promote herself.

Advertisement

Mizkif's prank clearly didn't go to plan. This will most likely be the last time that Mizkif pulls a prank like this.

Related: Pokimane left speechless after getting banned from Mizkif’s chat during live stream

Mizkif is a Twitch streamer that is making Twitch more like YouTube

Mizkif doesn't stream video games on Twitch that often. He is not the best player, and isn't very skilled. Most of his viewers like to see him react to games and look forward to the jokes that follow from them.

Mizkif, I can agree that this clip was pretty funny. If some of you don’t understand the duck was sitting there and TTS made the duck sound like he was saying “Yo.” This is pretty funny in my opinion but at first I thought the clip was that one where Maya dropped the bird on the — Sirlepepe (@Sirlepeepee) August 22, 2020

Mizkif spends a lot of his time on Twitch pulling pranks and making jokes unrelated to video games. His Twitch channel is more like a YouTube channel.

Related: Top 5 Pokemon cards that streamers have opened on live stream

What one year of streaming can do to you.



Stay in school. pic.twitter.com/PatqtzLjn8 — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) February 11, 2021

He has been fairly successful at pulling pranks on his stream. In the future, he will most likely try and keep his pranks far away from his father.

Related: "I got that a**": Twitch streamer "Mizkif" says the wrong thing at the worst possible time