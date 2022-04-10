MLB The Show 22 Supercharged program: How does it work and which players are boosted?

MLB The Show 22 has had a busy release with several new additions to this year's game. Players enjoy updated squads and ratings, but they can also enjoy all the fan-favorite modes.

Diamond Dynasty provides a unique opportunity as players get to build squads with different cards of baseball players. While the diamond cards are the more valuable ones, the developers have found a way to make base cards more valuable by supercharging them.

Usually, base cards are not the best option players want in their lineup. The matter has become more pertinent for silver and bronze cards, but the developers have found a unique way to boost them.

The boosts come based on the real-life performances of professional baseball players. So far, the system has looked unique and has added an exciting aspect to the Diamond Dynasty mode.

Supercharged program provides a temporary boost to MLB The Show 22 cards

Following the opening day of the MLB 2022 season, there have already been certain cards that have received boosts under the Supercharged program. Here is the list of cards that were supercharged at the time of writing:

Javy Baez

'Josh Donaldson

Wander Franco

Kyle Schwarber

Robbie Ray

Gavin Lux

Thairo Estrada

Austin Slater

Teoscar Hernandez

How the Supercharged system works in MLB The Show 22

After every matchday, the best baseball players from real-life MLB matches will be supercharged. When a card is supercharged, it will receive a significant boost to all its stats.

The boosts will be temporary and last until 48 hours after the announcement. However, the boosts make these cards very viable in the short run. It's beneficial in the current period. Many players are just starting on their MLB The Show 22 journey, and the chances of having rarer cards are less.

Supercharged cards can allow players to progress in the Diamond Dynasty without needing rarer cards. The program will offer boosts to the cards daily when there are matches.

Why MLB The Show 22 is a must-play?

MLB The Show has historically provided the most realistic baseball simulator in the market. This year's version makes its series debut on Nintendo Switch. The game features cross-play across different consoles.

There are also different modes that players can enjoy according to their tastes. The franchise mode puts players in the role of a general manager of an MLB franchise. The March to October provides a different experience altogether, and there's the Road to Glory mode.

Diamond Dynasty brings a premium experience as players play with custom squads for the competitive players. With squads, they can take on AI or directly on another player of the game. With the Superchargers program, the fun increases for everyone associated with the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen