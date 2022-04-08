How to obtain 10 The Show packs for free in MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 22 has only been here for a short while since its release on April 4. The brand new addition to the baseball video game series has been developed by San Diego Studios and published by MLB.

Despite the developers being a PlayStation studio, the game is available on Xbox and debuts on Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, it has also been added on day one to the Xbox Game Pass.

To make the deal sweeter, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users are given an exclusive reward in free packs.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass Catch that ball and you get a *prize! Run to play MLB The Show 22 with Xbox Game Pass NOW



*the prize is Fun Catch that ball and you get a *prize! Run to play MLB The Show 22 with Xbox Game Pass NOW*the prize is Fun https://t.co/2MungGCa9w

Diamond Dynasty is one of the primary modes of MLB The Show 22, and it pits players against players. One can take on AI-controlled squads or play directly against another gamer.

The packs in the mode offer different items like equipment and sponsorships. They also reward baseball player cards with which one can make packs.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can obtain 10 The Show packs in MLB The Show 22

Xbox offers certain perks to all Game Pass Ultimate owners. These perks vary across games, and Xbox often updates the service with new offers. One such offer was announced earlier on March 7 in the form of bonus packs for MLB The 22 packs.

Redeeming the packs is easy

It should be noted that the service is only available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. They will also require an active service to claim the perks and get the rewards.

Step 1: Players must log into their Game Pass accounts on their consoles.

Players must log into their Game Pass accounts on their consoles. Step 2: Go to the perks section where the current one involving MLB The Show 22 packs is available.

Go to the perks section where the current one involving MLB The Show 22 packs is available. Step 3: Pressing on the claim option will take a player to redeem window.

Pressing on the claim option will take a player to redeem window. Step 4: A unique code will be added to the redeem box. Press "redeem."

A unique code will be added to the redeem box. Press "redeem." Step 5: Once the last step is confirmed, the 10 The Show packs will be automatically available to the player within the game.

These packs can be accessed and opened in the Diamond Dynasty mode. First, players must go to their collection and then to packs, where these will be available.

The Show packs can grant some valuable rewards to players

The best thing about these packs is that they're entirely free. Whatever a player collects from the packs will essentially be a bonus. Even if the cards are not valuable enough, they can be used in collections. Alternatively, players can sell them in the market for stubbs.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass hit it out of the perk! park. hit it out of the park with this Perk



Claim 10 The Show 22 packs with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks via your console hit it out of the perk! park. hit it out of the park with this PerkClaim 10 The Show 22 packs with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks via your console https://t.co/4hvdR7QrgV

The Show packs can reward players with some important equipment that can set a player up nicely at the start of the season. There could also be sponsorships. Finally, there will be baseball players' cards with which one can build their squads. If a player is lucky enough, they can even obtain a diamond card from the packs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul