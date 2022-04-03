Is MLB The Show 22 Digital Deluxe Edition worth it at the extra price?

MLB The Show 22 is currently available for early access and is set to be released in a couple of days. This year's edition provides the most realistic simulation of the game of baseball on virtual screens.

Published by MLB, the game will feature crossplay across various platforms and will appear on Nintendo Switch for the first time. Players can even pick between three editions at different price points.

Naturally, the Digital Deluxe Edition is the premium of the three, but the question is whether it is worth the increased cost.

MLB The Show 22 brings a host of new features and builds on the success of previous games. Despite being developed by Santa Monica Studio, the game is available on rival consoles and supports full crossplay.

The availability of the three editions also allows players to choose the one that best suits their taste. While the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the most features, it may not necessarily be worth it for everyone.

Digital Deluxe Edition is the most premium MLB The Show 22 experience one could get

Before assessing the Digital Deluxe Edition, players need to know about the other available options.

The Standard Edition is available for both old-gen and next-gen consoles. The old-gen version costs $59.99, while the next-gen costs $10 more. In addition, players will get the base game, a few stubs, and five The Show packs to start their journey on MLB The Show 22.

There is also the MVP 22 Edition, priced at $84.99, which offers the following additional content on top of the base game:

4-day early access (April 1)

Steelbook case

1 Diamond Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

Double Daily Reward

1 cover athlete-themed bat skin

1 cover athlete profile banner

10K Stubs

Now comes the edition in question. As mentioned earlier, the Digital Deluxe Edition is the most premium experience and costs $99.99.

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains almost the same content as the MVP 22 but with a significantly higher number:

Four Days Early Access

1 Diamond Choice pack (2 on PS5)

1 Cover Athlete Diamond Choice pack

5 Gold Choice packs

20 The Show packs

1 Ballplayer pack

Double daily login rewards

Cover athlete themed bat skin

25K Stubs

Is the MLB The Show 22 Digital Deluxe Edition worth it?

The worth of a video game and its editions depends on the player's preference. In the case of MLB The Show 22, most of its extra content comes in the Diamond Dynasty mode.

If a player plans on playing Diamond Dynasty and can afford $30 extra to spend, the Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it. The deal gets even sweeter on the PS5 console, where owners will get two Diamond Choice packs.

Diamond Choice packs, combined with the Gold Choice packs, help make a player's journey smoother.

👑 Dae 👑 @Daeholee_Grail I would put money that Ryan Howard is in MLB the Show 22 and will be available in the Cover Athlete Diamond Choice pack at launch. Book it. I would put money that Ryan Howard is in MLB the Show 22 and will be available in the Cover Athlete Diamond Choice pack at launch. Book it.

However, getting the Digital Deluxe Edition may not be worth it for players who will predominantly play the offline modes. For such players, the only added value will be the four days of Early Access that began on April 1.

Hence, the Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it, but mainly for those who plan on playing the Diamond Dynasty mode.

While MLB The Show has become more generous with its rewards, getting the additional bonuses right at the start is helpful.

MLB The Show 22 will be a perfect start for beginners and a great experience for veterans of the series. The game has two additional difficulty levels, so players can fine-tune it according to their preferences.

All the favorite modes from the previous games are present, and players can jump into the early access period with the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh