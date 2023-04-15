MLB The Show 23 April Topps Now program guide - How to complete, all rewards, and more

The April Topps Now program is live in MLB The Show 23 following Major League Baseball's opening week. The first seven days saw thrilling matches across the United States and some pretty unexpected results. Players can now earn different cards and resources in the video game, inspired by the moments that took place on the real-world field.

There has been no shortage of opportunities for players to improve their squads in MLB The Show 23. The April Topps Now program is perfect for beginners and veterans alike, as there are some excellent options to explore. Let’s take a look at the full set of rewards that are available in the event.

It will be beneficial for MLB The Show 23 players to max out the April Topps Now program

Before looking into the available rewards of the April Topps Now program, you must know how to get them. The full Week 1 program requires players to have 26 points to get all the offerings in MLB The Show 23:

If you complete all the moments in the April Topps Now program, you will earn 16 tokens.

A stat mission based on your chosen Flashback card will allow you to earn four tokens.

You will get six tokens if you can collect over 1,000 Player XP.

A correct Flashback player pick will make your life significantly easier. Picking a pitcher will speed up the progress as you can get the necessary Player XP in a single game.

MLB The Show 23 April Topps Now program rewards

Listed below are all the rewards of the April Topps Now program in MLB The Show 23:

2 points: 2-23 Opening Day Profile Icon

2-23 Opening Day Profile Icon 4 points: 2023 Opening Day Universal Profile Banner

2023 Opening Day Universal Profile Banner 6 points: Topps Now April Flashback Choice Pack

Topps Now April Flashback Choice Pack 8 points : 500 Stubs

: 500 Stubs 10 points : 90 OVR Topps Now Corey Julks

: 90 OVR Topps Now Corey Julks 12 points : 91 OVR Topps Now Kyle Lewis

: 91 OVR Topps Now Kyle Lewis 14 points : 92 OVR Topps Now Steven Kwan

: 92 OVR Topps Now Steven Kwan 16 points : 93 OVR Topps Now Mitch Garver

: 93 OVR Topps Now Mitch Garver 18 points : 94 OVR Topps Now Kodai Senga

: 94 OVR Topps Now Kodai Senga 20 points : 94 OVR Topps Now C.J Cron

: 94 OVR Topps Now C.J Cron 22 points : 94 OVR Topps Now Adam Duvaull

: 94 OVR Topps Now Adam Duvaull 24 points : Ballin is a Habit Pack & 1000 XP

: Ballin is a Habit Pack & 1000 XP 26 points: 95 OVR Topps Now Jeffery Springs

95 OVR Topps Now Jeffery Springs 28 points: April Flashback Pac and 500 Stubs

April Flashback Pac and 500 Stubs 30 points: 90 OVR Topps Now Joey Wimer

90 OVR Topps Now Joey Wimer 32 points : 90 OVR Topps Now Oscar Colas and 1000 XP

: 90 OVR Topps Now Oscar Colas and 1000 XP 34 points : 91 OVR Topps Now Dylan Dodd

: 91 OVR Topps Now Dylan Dodd 36 points : 91 OVR Topps Now Brice Turang

: 91 OVR Topps Now Brice Turang 38 points : 92 OVR Topps Now Garrett Mitchell

: 92 OVR Topps Now Garrett Mitchell 40 points : 93 OVR Topps Now Tony Kemp

: 93 OVR Topps Now Tony Kemp 42 points : 94 OVR Topps Now Nick Lodolo

: 94 OVR Topps Now Nick Lodolo 44 points : 94 OVR Topps Now Blake Sabol

: 94 OVR Topps Now Blake Sabol 46 points : Ballin is a Habit pack

: Ballin is a Habit pack 48 points : 95 OVR Topps Stone Garrett

: 95 OVR Topps Stone Garrett 50 points: April Topps Now Captain Choice pack

Once the ongoing week is over, many of the events will refresh. This will enable players to earn the tokens required to unlock all the items on the reward path.

Poll : 0 votes