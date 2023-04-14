What do program stars do in MLB The Show 23? How to earn and best rewards

MLB The Show 23 hit shelves late last month and is being touted as having some of the most extensive features that the video game series is yet to produce.

Developed by San Diego Studios, a subsidiary of PlayStation Studios, the video game allows players to play as their favorite teams in realistically simulated MLB action.

The Negro League mode in 'MLB The Show 23' is the greatest historical mode in sports game history

"The Negro League mode in ‘MLB The Show 23’ is the greatest historical mode in sports game history" - SB Nation

One of the features that fans are getting excited about is Diamond Dynasty mode, using which, fans can assemble the team of their dreams, made up of current and former MLB stars. A player's success inthis mode is measured by the amount of XP points they accrue.

The program stars function in Diamond Dynasty mode gives fans an opportunity to earn some serious rewards points for hitting goals with their team, and is just one of the features that makes this edition of the franchise the best ever to be released. However, MLB The Show 23 players can also earn them by completing various tasks within the game.

For example, a player's first program star can be earned by winning a game. As the mode progresses, the goals needed to earn the stars get increasingly difficult. Things like the number of home runs, strikeouts or stolen bases in a game can lead to players winning program stars.

Program stars can be collected to a maximum of seven. Once all seven are attained, a player can trade them in for up to 1000 XP points.

Game Informer



Our review: Myriad options and modes allow you to engage with America’s Pastime precisely how you want, and in the process, MLB The Show 23 delivers one of the best baseball games in years.Our review: gameinformer.com/review/mlb-the… Myriad options and modes allow you to engage with America’s Pastime precisely how you want, and in the process, MLB The Show 23 delivers one of the best baseball games in years.Our review: gameinformer.com/review/mlb-the… https://t.co/34TZIvlKTw

"Myriad options and modes allow you to engage with America’s Pastime precisely how you want, and in the process, MLB The Show 23 delivers one of the best baseball games in years." - Game Informer

Who is on the cover of MLB The Show 23?

The game is equipped with too many features to list here. The 2023 version is the latest edition of the game. The first version first became available to baseball fans all the way back in 2006 and featured Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz on the cover.

This year, fans will be treated to Jazz Chisolm Jr. of the Miami Marlins on the cover. The game hit shelves on March 28th and has received glowing reviews from experts and players alike.

