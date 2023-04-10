MLB The Show 23 "freeze" ban: Potential fixes and how to avoid

MLB The Show 23 players have run into a strange problem that's being caused by the game itself. Several community members have reported that soft bans and cooldown timers are being implemented on their accounts. While most were puzzled at first, these bans are reportedly being handed out due to the game getting frozen for numerous players.

This has been an ongoing issue ever since MLB The Show 23 was launched globally on March 28. The latest release has received several plaudits from both fans and critics alike, including us at Sportskeeda. Unfortunately, the game has its fair share of bugs as well. One of the biggest nuisances has been instances of the game getting frozen during online sessions.

After players restart the game following this incident, they receive temporary bans/cooldowns. The problem has been reported in both the versus and co-op modes, where two people play for the same team. As of writing this article, there's no permanent solution to this issue since it's being caused by the game itself. Here are a few tips and tricks that players can try out to potentially work around this persistent issue of bans.

Many MLB The Show 23 players have suffered from the unfair bans

Strangely, the bans/temporary cooldowns are random when it comes to their durations. There have been instances where players have reported punishments that are less than an hour long, while a few unfortunate ones have suffered even longer bans.

Brady 🐢 @BradyPeck11 @MLBTheShow 30 min cooldown cause i get kicked from co op games this shit needs to be fixed @MLBTheShow 30 min cooldown cause i get kicked from co op games this shit needs to be fixed

It's presently unclear what's causing MLB The Show 23 to freeze during online sessions. These issues have occurred across all available platforms and seem to be completely random in nature. Strangely, this problem has been encountered even when there are no issues with internet connectivity on the players’ end.

The only workaround, although highly impractical, is to wait for the freezing to eventually return to normal. As such, there’s no surety about when the game will resume working, as some players have reconnected instantly.

Mr. Crackin @MrCrackin_ @MLBTheShow you really need to fix this freeze off situation in ranked Co-Op. My co-op group gets a 2 hour ban because other people quit and it kicks us to the main menu multiple games. That is utterly ridiculous. What a night ruiner. @MLBTheShow you really need to fix this freeze off situation in ranked Co-Op. My co-op group gets a 2 hour ban because other people quit and it kicks us to the main menu multiple games. That is utterly ridiculous. What a night ruiner.

Another reliable technique involves restarting one's internet connection. While it will certainly result in a loss of connectivity, a ban could potentially be avoided with this method. As such, this should be a more acceptable solution for players in a larger context.

Moreover, it’s best not to co-op with strangers now. There have been incidences where players have received bans due to their teammates encountering freezing issues and then quitting the game.

Harrison Grant @harrisongrant82 @MLBTheShow

Multiple times this year, my team has been winning a game of 2v2 ranked co-op and encountered a freeze off. Then, we wait for 30 minutes and the other team refuses to quit so we quit. Now, we have each worked up to a 30 min ban because your game crashes. Fix PLEASE Multiple times this year, my team has been winning a game of 2v2 ranked co-op and encountered a freeze off. Then, we wait for 30 minutes and the other team refuses to quit so we quit. Now, we have each worked up to a 30 min ban because your game crashes. Fix PLEASE @MLBTheShow Multiple times this year, my team has been winning a game of 2v2 ranked co-op and encountered a freeze off. Then, we wait for 30 minutes and the other team refuses to quit so we quit. Now, we have each worked up to a 30 min ban because your game crashes. Fix PLEASE

It's highly recommended that you ensure that there are no problems with your internet connection before you start playing MLB The Show 23. Certain issues such as network fluctuations and strict NAT can lead to the game reacting abnormally as well. Naturally, it's best for players to make sure that there are no such issues from their end.

