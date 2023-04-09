What are the best home run celebrations in MLB The Show 23? Exploring a variety of celebratory props and moves

Hitting a home run in MLB the Show 23 is a satisfying end to an at-bat. Whether it's in Road to the Show as a single player or as part of a team in another mode, a home run is extremely fun, especially if it's part of a perfect swing.

Just like in the real MLB, there are celebrations. Players in MLB the Show will toss their bat, flip it, play with it and do all sorts of things on their way to first on a no-doubt home run.

Other times, they won't know it's a home run until it leaves the yard, so the celebration has to wait.

What MLB the Show 23 celebrations are the best?

Whether it occurs when the ball is hit or as the player crosses home plate or somewhere in between, the game has a lot of fun celebrations. Here are the best ones.

The most fun home run celebrations you can do in MLB the Show 23

One celebration is where the batter runs and stutter-steps as if he's trying to gain momentum before taking a leap and dunking on home plate and the on-deck batter. It's a fun celebration that many players will flock to.

Another involves a player stumbling around the bases in slow fashion while the third base coach eggs them on. When they get to home plate, they dance the last few feet before stepping on the base.

Another celebration comes from another sport. In MLB the Show 23, players can do Trae Young's signature celebration when he is "ice cold" after hitting a home run.

