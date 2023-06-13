How to play against friends in MLB The Show 23? Multiplayer options explained

With the latest release having been put out about a week ago, many gamers are wondering how to play against friends in MLB the Show 23. The game is multi-player and is cross-platform. This means that friends can play on a Nintendo Switch, Xbox or PlayStation and be able to play with each other.

The first thing to do when trying to play with friends on MLB the Show 23 is to ensure cross-platform play is enabled. To do this, follow these steps:

Load up MLB the Show 23. Go up to the profile button from the first main screen. Tab over to My Profile. Ensure the toggle is active for cross-platform on the left side of the screen.

On the right side, there is a friends tab. This is where you need to go to play with friends on MLB the Show 23.

Selecting this will bring up the friends list and tell you which friends are online. Even if they're not, you can invite them from there by selecting their name and clicking the invite to exhibition button.

How to play against friends in MLB the Show 23 instructions continued

When looking into how to play against friends in MLB the Show 23, the next step is to set the parameters of the game. You can change the play mode as well as the hitting and pitching difficulty.

Play against friends in MLB the Show 23

The lenght of the game can be adjusted if neither party wants to explore a full nine-inning game. There are more settings to adjust if necessary. From there, you can send the invite and if the friend accepts, that's how to play against friends in MLB the Show 23.

