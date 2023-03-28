MLB The Show 23 guide: Complete list of all trophies to unlock

MLB The Show 23 is now available worldwide on different platforms, and players can start their new journey as soon as they get their copy. One important task many will again involve themselves in is unlocking all the trophies. As usual, there are many and they are distributed across the different tiers. While the ultimate aim is to get Platinum, it can only be done by getting minor ones.

Players must involve themselves in different tasks to get all the available trophies. Some are extremely basic, while others can be far more complex. Nevertheless, going through the entire list will certainly be helpful for every MLB The Show 23 as they start their in-game journeys.

There are more than two dozen trophies to unlock in MLB The Show 23

San Diego Studios developers have kept the overall list of trophies quite varied. As mentioned earlier, one of them involves changing soundtracks, but not all are as easy.

There are a total of 26 trophies players can unlock in MLB The Show 23, and the entire list is divided into four categories.

There is one Platinum, six Gold, 10 Silver, and nine Bronze Trophies to unlock. Out of all that, getting the Platinum trophy in MLB The Show 23 will be the hardest, but the conditions are quite simple - unlocking all 25 other trophies. Let's look at what awaits the players in the three other tiers.

MLB The Show 23 Gold trophies

Quick Turnaround: Achieve a five-star offseason within March to October.

Achieve a five-star offseason within March to October. Here Comes the Paint!: Acquire any diamond level Starting Pitcher card from a program reward or card pack.

Acquire any diamond level Starting Pitcher card from a program reward or card pack. Unparalleled Pro: In Diamond Dynasty, reach level 3 parallel on any player card.

In Diamond Dynasty, reach level 3 parallel on any player card. NLB Historian: Complete all the Negro League Baseball storylines.

Complete all the Negro League Baseball storylines. Back to Back Jacks!: Hit back to back home runs within any mode. (Excludes simulated gameplay)

Hit back to back home runs within any mode. (Excludes simulated gameplay) Make the Dance: Make the POSTSEASON within March to October

MLB Ths Show 23 Silver trophies

Heart of the City: In any game mode, play a game with a City Connect uniform.

In any game mode, play a game with a City Connect uniform. Old School: In any game mode, have closer pitch two innings for a save (Excludes simulated gameplay or joining game moments in progress).

In any game mode, have closer pitch two innings for a save (Excludes simulated gameplay or joining game moments in progress). Guess What’s Coming: In any game mode, strikeout a batter using only one type of pitch (Must be a full at-bat. Excludes simulated gameplay, using Quick Counts, joining moments).

In any game mode, strikeout a batter using only one type of pitch (Must be a full at-bat. Excludes simulated gameplay, using Quick Counts, joining moments). Follow the Hype Train: Complete two or more Moments.

Complete two or more Moments. Designated Dinger: In any mode, hit a home run with your team’s Designated Hitter (Excludes simulated gameplay).

In any mode, hit a home run with your team’s Designated Hitter (Excludes simulated gameplay). Lead the Way Cap: In Diamond Dynasty, unlock a captain’s tier-two ability within your squad builder.

In Diamond Dynasty, unlock a captain’s tier-two ability within your squad builder. Another Paper Weight!: In Mini Seasons, have a member of your team win any award.

In Mini Seasons, have a member of your team win any award. Job Security: Achieve both the Yearly and Contact goal for your GM within Franchise.

Achieve both the Yearly and Contact goal for your GM within Franchise. Future of the Franchise: Draft a player in the amateur draft in Franchise or March to October.

Draft a player in the amateur draft in Franchise or March to October. This Day in History: Play a Topps Now Moment.

MLB The Show 23 Bronze Trophies

Brand Deal: Equip two or more items of the same equipment brand on your Ballplayer or created player.

Equip two or more items of the same equipment brand on your Ballplayer or created player. Looking Good!: Create your team’s custom uniform in Diamond Dynasty.

Create your team’s custom uniform in Diamond Dynasty. Back in My Day: Win a game within Retro Mode.

Win a game within Retro Mode. This Hobby of Mine: In Diamond Dynasty, claim three collection rewards.

In Diamond Dynasty, claim three collection rewards. If You Love Something…: Sell a diamond rarity card on the community market, using the “Sell Now” option.

Sell a diamond rarity card on the community market, using the “Sell Now” option. Just Getting Started: In Diamond Dynasty, complete any program.

In Diamond Dynasty, complete any program. Practice Makes Perfect: In custom practice, create a custom play.

In custom practice, create a custom play. To the Moon!: Hit an HR with at least five seconds or more of hang time (Excludes simulated gameplay).

Hit an HR with at least five seconds or more of hang time (Excludes simulated gameplay). Baseball Beats to Play To: Within the jukebox menu, play a new song from the Jukebox.

The latest iteration of the baseball simulator is now available on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also find the game and all its unlocked content on their consoles.

