MLB The Show 23 guide: How to get Twitch drops

With MLB The Show 23 nearing its release, there is plenty of activity surrounding the game. This includes content from streamers and official sources, along with the developers. Aside from watching the streams for entertainment, there will also be Twitch drops available.

These drops will be useful as they may provide some important resources. With Diamond Dynasty returning bigger than ever, these rewards can give a nice head start. The first step in doing so is to ensure that you are eligible to collect Twitch drops.

Simply watching MLB The Show 23’s streams on Twitch isn’t going to be enough. You need to perform additional steps to enable the drops in the first place. Thankfully, the process isn’t difficult or too different from other games.

Enabling Twitch drops will help you progress faster in MLB The Show 23

There are two main steps to getting Twitch drops for MLB The Show 23. One of them involves creating an account that will have the rewards enabled. The second step is to earn these bonus items for your created account.

mlbthe.show/q1r Wanna earn while you learn during today’s #MLBTheShow 23 Ratings Reveal Special? 🤨Then be sure to sign-up for Twitch Drops before watching to earn a special Twitch Pack for use in MLB The Show 23. Wanna earn while you learn during today’s #MLBTheShow 23 Ratings Reveal Special? 🤨Then be sure to sign-up for Twitch Drops before watching to earn a special Twitch Pack for use in MLB The Show 23. ⚾🎁 mlbthe.show/q1r https://t.co/aRUtuwdGpw

You’ll need an MLB The Show account, and this is mandatory. There’s no alternative; it will be required irrespective of which platform you play on.

Once the account is made, link it first with your game and the platform you play on.

Once your game is linked, link it with your Twitch account.

The next part is equally important, as not all shows have drops enabled on them. You can go to MLB The Show’s hub, where drops-enabled shows can be sorted separately. Not following the right procedure could result in you watching a show with no rewards.

Getting Twitch drops will depend on your luck unless stated otherwise.

Once you’ve earned a reward, claim it from the Drops Inventory.

Start MLB The Show 23.

The contents from the Twitch drops will now be accessible in-game for you.

Once your account is set up correctly, the main task will be completed. Plenty of streams will take place year-round. All one needs to do is watch them and hope to get lucky.

MLB The Show 23 releases on March 28 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch. There are some interesting additions along with the return of fan-favorite features. The game will also be available on Day One for Xbox Game Pass users.

